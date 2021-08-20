PETE TITTL: Not just winging it at Buffalo Wild Wings

I haven't written about Buffalo Wild Wings since they came to town 10 years ago, but I have admired the way this chain has stayed current with food trends, long ago going past just offering chicken wings, and the way they are pretty much the ultimate in sports bars. Watching events at a place like this is unmatched, with BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse as its strongest rival among the chains and The Well on White Lane is a locally owned up-and-comer.
In fact, since they came to Bakersfield, they've added a second location on Coffee Road just north of Rosedale Highway. While I do like their wings, their specials are an exceptional value, their burgers are first-rate and the menu includes great salads and appetizers like cheese curds. They've even joined the competition for the best chicken sandwich, which is almost required in the restaurant industry nowadays.
Let's talk about the burgers first. One thing they do here is smash the patty into the grill during cooking similar to what Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Smashburger do, resulting in a crunchy, caramelized exterior, thin on the edges and so appealing in both taste and texture. The variety of offerings includes a recent addition, a bacon smashed Hatch chile burger ($15.79) with grilled onions, Hatch chiles on the burger and in the sauce and grilled onions.
I selected the cheese curd bacon style burger ($14.79) with "natural-cut french fries." It would be easy for you to misread that as fresh-cut, but these are just ordinary frozen julienne-cut fries, thin but not remarkable. When my server brought this to my table, she wisely set down about six large paper napkins right next to the plate, and that was so wise (this restaurant in particular seems quite professionally run).
There was even grease on the top part of the bun and, after I took grief on social media for all the tasty but probably not healthy food I described in my recent review of Tina Marie's, I will be the first to admit this burger, as great as it tastes, is not going to promote a long and healthy lifestyle.
There were two thick beef patties — I'd guess 7 ounces between them — at least four crisp bacon slices, some expertly fried cheese curds, a slice of American cheese and token vegetables such as shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles and tomato slices. Yeah, it's 1,210 calories, and you'll enjoy every bit of it.
My companion on this visit ordered the smoked brisket sandwich ($14.29), and while I wouldn't put the beef on this sandwich on the level of Salty's, Angry Barnyard or PorkChop & Bubba's (three exceptional locally owned barbecue spots doing amazing things), I did find it a respectable variety.
I love the way they assembled the sandwich: chunks of beef mixed with some shredded portions, caramelized onion strings that were not deep-fried, slaw, pickles and the right amount of smoky adobo and honey barbecue sauce. As usual, the buns are bakery quality and toasted appropriately.
What we also like and have sampled in the past are the jazzed-up tater tots on the bar food menu, available with pulled chicken or the brisket and the mac and cheese with panko crumbs on top. The chicken tenders are worth recommending, too, as these long, thin, twisted strips of breast meat can be dipped in the sauce of your choice to jazz them up.
Special deals are another reason I like BWW. The lunch combos are $9 to $13; they've brought back the $3 tall house beer; there are six different bar food items that are half-price every day after 9 p.m.; and on Thursdays, they offer boneless wings at buy one, get one free. They are currently offering a classic chicken sandwich for $5.99 that includes fries and a "wild sauce" drizzle if you want to make it spicy.
I'd mentioned earlier that BWW stays relevant with current food trends, and while the vegetarian options are not extensive, they do offer a meatless burger, fried cauliflower "wings" and other options, whereas I don't remember many options like that when they first came to town.
Service is always professional, and the place is typically well-staffed.