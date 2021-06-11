PETE TITTL: No matter the location, we're there for Noodle Bar

Recently, I made a foolish attempt to dine at Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar at its new Marketplace location without reservations. I wouldn’t try that again, as this popular downtown restaurant has found a great new home in the old Johnny Garlic’s location, and our first impressions were positive for a number of reasons.
The place looks great. Johnny Garlic’s had a completely different vibe both pre- and post-Guy Fieri but one asset that is still treasured are those giant garage doors that open the bar and dining room area to the outside patio. Sure, the time is coming when doing that would not be wise, but the patio has both misters and heaters so I expect year-round action out there.
The bar now has a wall of that trendy subway tile, pendant lighting and the overall ambiance is casual social with a relaxed vibe that is perfect for Marketplace customers used to that sort of upscale treatment at nearby Mama Tosca’s and Tahoe Joe’s.
Before I get too far into it, one of the most impressive things was Noodle Bar Express, an ordering counter with a separate door on the far left as you face the restaurant. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, it offers quick takeout lunches, only $9 for one entrée and one side, and $11 for two sides, two entrees. It’s also designed for pickup by food delivery services.
It looks like a great idea, and I know we’ll be taking advantage of it, especially when you look at that price being very close to what a fast-food place charges.
I’ve read that there is more to come for the menu in the future, but there’s a page of Chef Preeda’s specials and a lot of our old favorites that we’ve loved in the past are still there, such as the always popular shrimp pad thai ($23), the steak salad with the spicy lime dressing ($18), the pineapple fried rice ($21) the ruby roasted duck ($28) with its coconut rice and amazing red curry pineapple sauce, the duck fried rice ($22), the Thai garlic spaghetti ($17), the Chilean sea bass with a transformative garlic ginger sauce ($42).
It's hard to believe we haven’t written a full column about this place since 2012 though we’ve visited many times since then and always included it in our year-end list of recommended restaurants. I doubt that customers of the old restaurant will be disappointed, and I suspect the specials board will be as alluring as the one we always see at The Red Pepper.
On this visit we explored some tempting new choices, the spicy pan-fried catfish ($19) and the Mongolian stir fry noodles with chicken ($17), as well as fried plantains for dessert ($8.50). Chef’s Choice still goes all out on desserts with 10 choices, all of them quite satisfying in the past.
I wasn’t certain with the catfish how it would be presented, but it was chopped into bits and served in a bowl with a lot of onions, green and red peppers and sprigs of young green peppercorns (called prik Thai) that my companion and I would sample, uncertain if we should consume them or if they were there only for flavor like those red peppers used in spicy dishes. Neither of us died or suffered a distressed stomach so I guess it’s fine. It added a warm feeling to the dish, not an excessively spicy nuance. Served with rice, this was a dish consumed rather quickly.
My companion’s Mongolian chicken had a more varied mix of veggies, including jalapeños, mushrooms, scallions, and the onions and red and green peppers. The chicken was thin breast meat cutlet, lightly stirred in the cornstarch sauce without significant browning, still very tender.
The fried plantains we had for dessert are different from our favorites from Mama Roomba but are absolutely irresistible with the peanut-honey dipping sauce, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream with a chocolate drizzle and fried with a very thick, ultra-crunchy batter. You can enjoy this in so many different ways, dipping a morsel of ice cream in that sauce, the fruit by itself, with either of the sauces or with the ice cream.
In that past we’ve enjoyed the mango sticky rice ($9.50), the thai roti crepe ($7.50), the crème brûlée cheesecake ($9.50) and the triple layer chocolate cake ($9.50) with three different chocolate mousses. It’s so refreshing to visit a restaurant that works at dessert, so it seems like skipping it would just be wrong. I have to say what we ordered this time seemed lighter and healthier than the choices we just mentioned, but I could be fooling myself.
We were seated on the patio outside, where many of the customers were enjoying the happy hour, but there was at this point no signage on the tables detailing what deals are offered. There’s a long list of specialty drinks and a reasonable wine list, with many available by the class.
Our waiter Ulises was personable, young and charming and took care of everything on a timely basis.
A four-course fine dining menu will be offered two nights a week in the restaurant's Sapphire Room starting June 23.
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
