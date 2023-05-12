 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: New power Haus in downtown scene

There is a persistent myth that food that is good for your body cannot be tasty. This survives despite so many area restaurants like Locale and Smitten that disprove this on a daily basis.

Now we are lucky enough to have another new restaurant making the case that kitchens can serve dishes that will nourish our bodies and satisfy our palate. Across from Beale Memorial Library, Mango Haus is the on-site restaurant of the Best Western hotel, and it wowed us from start to finish at a Sunday brunch, with everything from house-made lemonade to pancakes that were so memorable we couldn't recall being won over by something so simple.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

