PETE TITTL: New power Haus in downtown scene

There is a persistent myth that food that is good for your body cannot be tasty. This survives despite so many area restaurants like Locale and Smitten that disprove this on a daily basis.
Now we are lucky enough to have another new restaurant making the case that kitchens can serve dishes that will nourish our bodies and satisfy our palate. Across from Beale Memorial Library, Mango Haus is the on-site restaurant of the Best Western hotel, and it wowed us from start to finish at a Sunday brunch, with everything from house-made lemonade to pancakes that were so memorable we couldn't recall being won over by something so simple.
Even the decor is memorable, and we have a new favorite weekend spot, even though our waiter worried that the food they offer "isn't for everybody." One visit, a few tastes, and I predict you'll think he's wrong.
On our visit, we ordered lemonade ($5), a cafe con leche ($5), an avocado smash ($19) and "feel good pancakes" ($15).
My companion ordered the drink that is sometimes called Cuban coffee, and it's a lot like a latte with a bit of sweetness that comes from a bit of sugar whipped with espresso. The lemonade was marked by a freshness that makes you regret every ounce of the powdered version you've ever consumed previously. I would recommend getting it as an Arnold Palmer with their iced tea.
And what makes those pancakes so worth the raves? They are so substantial because they're made with ground brown rice and oatmeal, resulting in a moist, cakey texture that is both gratifying and tasty in a new and different way. On top were spaced slices of a perfectly ripe banana, a mixture of house-made berry compote and a dollop of maple butter, with a small container of maple syrup on the side. Chia and hemp seeds are sprinkled on top. It was like eating exceptionally freshly made bread.
My companion's avocado toast compared favorably to the Smitten version that I consider the gold standard of this now-common breakfast choice. They started with a thin slice of whole-grain toast and topped it with a chunky variation on guacamole, some pepitas, a basil-almond pesto, watermelon radish and feta cheese, with a pomegranate-arugula salad on the side with a house-made mango vinaigrette. It's $4 extra for an egg on top, which my companion chose. The endless combination of flavors and textures made for an amazing breakfast.
Pretty much everything seems to be made on the premises, including this fascinating dressing on the salad made with mangos. The other notable feature of the food is the overwhelming freshness of everything we were served. The menu carries a statement on the restaurant's philosophy: "We know that a proper diet is essential to achieve a strong and disease-free health and a fulfilling life. Therefore, we do our best to use avocado or olive oil, non-GMO local and organic products when available." Many menu items are marked as being plant-based, gluten-free or soy-free.
All this delectable fare is offered in a relaxing, graceful atmosphere, with pillows on the bench that my companion was sitting on while at our table. Slow-moving fans overhead add to the tropical vibe, and the place has an eclectic look and very tasteful design that reminded my companion of a Tommy Bahama. I got that. You could see how tempting it would be to linger.
For the record, they do have seafood, bacon, breakfast sausages and chicken available on various entrees, so I wouldn't call it a vegetarian restaurant. But the choices for vegetarians are just so charming. As at Locale and Smitten, the owners and staff seem to have a real passion for quality food.
Mango Haus is another great addition to the downtown restaurant scene and can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
