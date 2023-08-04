Look, one of the prerequisites of being an effective parent is having a reasonable pizza source to feed the children on a weekend night or on one of those hectic workdays when any time spent in the kitchen is likely to sap your last bit of strength.

Finding and developing the proper source is dependent largely on convenience (usually location) and acceptance of the product by the minors in the household.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.