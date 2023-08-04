Look, one of the prerequisites of being an effective parent is having a reasonable pizza source to feed the children on a weekend night or on one of those hectic workdays when any time spent in the kitchen is likely to sap your last bit of strength.
Finding and developing the proper source is dependent largely on convenience (usually location) and acceptance of the product by the minors in the household.
Some choose Rusty's, Pizzaville USA or Domino's, some go with Hungry Howie's or Little Caesar's or Costco. Usually breaking the pattern risks unhappy outbursts. But we've got a new possibility on Ming Avenue called Piara Pizza. No, people aren't going to be confusing what they offer here with Frugatti's, but some of the deals make it quite worth a visit, especially on Monday and Tuesday nights.
That's when we visited, and a large pepperoni pizza was on special for $5.99 and all wings were priced at only $1 each. Family specials including wings, breadsticks, sodas and sauce are available at other times priced from $35.99 to $56.99.
There is no seating in the restaurant — it's a takeout-only place similar to Domino's — and the staff here is so cheerful, so eager to make a great first impression that I had a hard time believing that it was 112 outside at the time and they were working near pizza ovens which might actually be just a tad hotter.
Though it opened in early July, business on a weekday was already streaming in as the closest pizza place was Bakersfield Pizza Co. and Bar only a block to the west.
We ordered the Monday/Tuesday pepperoni pizza (that's what it called it on the receipt) for $5.99, six of the $1 "Monday/Tuesday" wings and a deep-dish supreme pizza ($17.99).
They offer thin crust and regular pizzas, and we opted for the latter, which it was decent for all ages, meaning not a lot of garlic in the tomato sauce (which thankfully was not as sweet as what some places are spreading on the dough nowadays), had a generous helping of cheese and most impressive to me the bottom was full of brown spots yet it was not overcooked and still tasted yeasty and had a soft texture near the top.
Now deep-dish pizza is popping up all over the state but please, if you've been to Chicago and you sample this version, please don't send me an angry email. This is the West Coast version, which means a thicker crust rather than a dense cheese/ingredient layer that makes it more like a helping of lasagna than an actual pizza.
Of course, the crust on the outside is caramelized from the cheese. It's baked in these special pans as I was watching the staff cook them, and I was impressed by the freshness of the green pepper and onion strips scattered on top. Other toppings included black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and beef.
The wings were baked — they were OK and more obligatory in tone than the pizzas.
If you have adventurous children (or dining companions), the appetizer list includes garlic pepperoni cheesy bread ($8.99), and there is a stuffed crust pizza and conventional breadsticks.
This is the first Piara Pizza restaurant to open here, though it is a franchised operation with more than 30 locations. According to a story on Franchising.com, the restaurant was founded in 2005 by Sergio Bayeh who was inspired by the success of In-N-Out Burger, keeping the menu simple and prices affordable with the slogan "Fresh and Ready."
We saw no pizzas ready-made, though many ordered online and came in to pick them up. I actually prefer a pizza made to order rather than saving time by getting something that wasn't recently baking in the oven.
Bayeh wants crust and sauce made in-house every day and employees hand-cutting the toppings. According to this story, the chain's been established in California but is looking to expand to Texas, Florida, Michigan and Las Vegas. And, it turns out, Bakersfield and Taft (according to the Piara website).
