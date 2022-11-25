 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Much more than pizza at CPK

In a previous column I wrote that apps and rewards programs were seriously changing the restaurant business, giving an edge to all those people staring for hours at their smartphones. California Pizza Kitchen is one of the biggest beneficiaries.

If you join its CPK Rewards plan, the chain will send all sorts of discount notifications to your phone. One of the most lucrative this past baseball season has been a free 7-inch pizza every time the Dodgers won. You may have noticed the Dodgers rolled through the season like conquering heroes, winning 111 games. That's a lot of pizzas. Of course, there are qualifications — you have to dine in to enjoy it, and undoubtedly, you'll wash it down with something more profitable so the place can keep the doors open. But free food is free food.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

