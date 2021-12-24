PETE TITTL: Most restaurants hung on and we’re all hopeful for future

2021 is gone. At least it was considerably more appetizing than 2020.
And we did get somewhat back to normal with first a lot of outdoor parking lot dining until the vaccinations took effect, mask rules were lessened, and we had an outlet for "getting back to normal," like that's ever gonna happen.
Some restaurants were really strict about cleaning menus and having staff wear masks, others less so, and some readers really wanted every column to detail where the restaurant stood on those issues.
Things are quite a bit stricter down south. While at a casual restaurant in North Hollywood while visiting family, I was warned to get my mask back on while walking to the restroom. And I do have friends still limiting their exposure, not going out just yet. I get it, but I am also glad to get past closed dining rooms requiring takeout only.
Trends
• Decent vegetarian menu choices are almost required, as the numbers embracing or at least flirting with plant-based diets continue to grow. And while in the past we've seen impressive places like Vida Vegan Co. open, I have a feeling we'll see more restaurants like Guapo's Tacos, a humble White Lane fast food spot offering outstanding chicken and beef vegan substitutions (as well as conventional Mexican meats). It only makes business sense. And expect to see more restaurants go the road of Shangri-la Asian Bistro & Bar, which became Asian Vegan Bistro in the southwest, revamping the menu to serve tasty vegan options like Thai spicy fried rice with "BBQ pork" and spicy dumpling noodle soup with veggie potstickers.
• We lost some restaurants temporarily due to the pandemic but after restrictions eased, they did reopen. Two that we were glad to see return was Hodel's Country Dining, our all-time favorite buffet at any time of day, and Sonder, which has both a sense of whimsy and a creative flair that is a welcome addition to our dining scene.
• Another interesting resurrection occurred with Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe, whose Chester Avenue building was destroyed by a fire. As luck would have it, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar moved into a new location at The Marketplace and Tina Marie's was able to take over their old space on 19th Street, which was larger and spiffier than their old home. Sometimes life hands you gifts disguised as tragedies. This has worked out well based on our visits to the new place.
• J's Place, which closed after the death of the chef/owner, came back strong as Mom's House, with the original crew and owner from when it was located on Ming Avenue before moving to Rosedale Highway. From the start, the old customers were back. It's still got an amazing fried catfish plate.
And after the Noriega Hotel closed, new owners bought the name, the recipes and brought the kitchen crew into the former Cafe Med Stockdale Highway location as Noriega's, keeping those regulars happy with two dinner seatings on a weekend night for the family-style Basque feasts.
• The restaurant business has always attracted brave entrepreneurs, and it's encouraging that you still have brave souls willing to risk so much to follow their food dreams, like the young men who created Stupid Wings up in the northeast.
Bakersfield's relatively reasonable business climate (relative compared to the real estate costs elsewhere in the state) has continued to attract those who've had success elsewhere in the Golden State, such as WaBa Grill, Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse (more on them later), Culichi Town (more on them later, too) or the businessman behind Sancho's Tacos (locations all around Southern California including San Clemente, which we've also visited).
• Chicken is still the go-to protein. Not only did we get the chain Fire Wings coming to Bako, and Raising Cane's popping up everywhere, but we got Baba's Hot Chicken and Bok Bok, an impressive Korean double-fried chicken place. Expect more soon, such as Charlie's Crazy Chicken on White Lane. Will the trend abate? Have you ever gotten sick of eating fried chicken?
Best new restaurants
The winner for tossing around all its alpha-male swagger is Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse at the corner of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road. It simply is unlike any other local restaurant we've visited, and the quality of both the decor and the food makes it a special experience.
There were many other nominees:
Toasted. The brains behind Bootleggers opened a breakfast-and-lunch-only spot on Panama Lane that offers creative skillets, burritos, omelets and Belgian waffles, decent burgers and, of course, tater tots in various forms.
Chef's Choice in the southwest. The old Johnny Garlic's location at The Marketplace took its energy level up a few notches when this successful downtown restaurant moved in, with a great happy hour, patio and the convenient pickup window for delivery or to-go orders. So many of Chef Preeda's specials are still here such as shrimp pad thai, the steak salad with the spicy lime dressing and the sea bass with that ginger garlic sauce. A lot to like, and the staff is always hospitable.
Old River Grill at The Marketplace. Owner Roger Coughenour has in the past eight years opened three breakfast-and-lunch restaurants in the mold of 24th Street Cafe and Milt's. The restaurateur is endlessly creative and imaginative, tinkering, almost always successfully, and his new place at The Marketplace is a gem in so many ways.
Culichi Town. Like Flame & Fire, this restaurant, located just east of Highway 99 on White Lane, has had success elsewhere and is really radically different from our established dining spots. The Sinaloa-style cuisine restaurant is the creation of entrepreneur Misael Guerrero who started by selling tamales in Inland Empire parking lots and built his business into a 15-restaurant chain. Lots of seafood including sushi and ceviche as well as vegan items, wings, burgers and tacos.
At C Fresh Seafood Restaurant. This spot near Maya Cinemas downtown could be called a seafood-cooked-in-a-bag place, but it's actually so much more, with curry dishes, noodles, fried rice, soups, fried seafood, chicken, ribs, seafood combos and conventional meals. On our visits, the seafood has always been ultra-fresh.
Blue Table Authentic Thai Cuisine. The tiny family-run restaurant is just a storefront operation adjacent to a Vons grocery store, but so many items on the signature dishes such as the drunken noodles and tamarind shrimp are worth your time and money. Definitely a low-profile gem.
Most improved
Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill has always been a fun place to go, but the kitchen this year has continued to evolve in fascinating ways. The happy hour menu is great, we love the "small bites" menu for when you want just a bit of food rather than an entree and creations like the Parmesan-crusted brisket sandwich are just a delight as is the Napa pizza with roasted garlic and the Kobe burgers.
Locale Farm to Table is quite possibly the best restaurant you'll ever find in an old gas station, and it's come out of this pandemic with a stronger kitchen. We love the thoughtfulness at work in owner Heather Laganelli's restaurant where the slogan is "where creativity meets local + organic ingredients." And the menu identifies the local producers, and the artistry of the kitchen is evident. One of those rare places where we've never had a bad meal.
Buffalo Wild Wings. Yeah, I'm leaving myself open to abuse for saying something good about a chain restaurant. What's next, a rave about Chili's or Olive Garden? But this chain with two locations in Bakersfield is always trying to stay ahead of trends, like another chain we've found to be always striving for improvement, Eureka!
ReMix Asian Kitchen. When you label something as most improved, don't assume that it had hit hard times. We love the way the menu at this small, locally owned restaurant in the River Walk complex of medical buildings is always emphasizing high-quality food, and the tinkering with the menu never ends. It's another one of those places where ordering is so taxing if you've been there before, because there are so many solid options.
The dearly departed
Every year we lose restaurants. It's a tough business. 2021 was no exception. Heidi's Brooklyn Deli did have things we really liked even if it was in a location that was a tad hard to find, but it had an amazing prime rib sandwich, smoothies and soups that were memorable. Sometimes the competition is just too strong.
Akira's Japanese Grill on California Avenue was thriving for decades as a teppan grill and sushi place, but I suspect that the newer Kan Pai in the northwest took away business.
Harder to explain the loss of Dot x Ott downtown, which really fit that classy but casual Eastchester vibe, but the nuttiness of our new business environment can take down even the passionate and the committed.
What’s new in 2022
We are looking forward to many new restaurants in the new year, including the recently opened Bread & Honey and Straw Hat Pizza Grille coming soon to the same busy new shopping center at the corner of Panama Lane and Ashe Road. Don't know a lot about Bread & Honey but with a name like that you can't go wrong. The Straw Hat is a new concept on the chain that expands its typical menu to include burgers, wings, pasta, more sandwiches and full bar service.
We did see signs that a Zeppo's Pizza was going in downtown but have not seen any activity there recently. You can look for reports on other new restaurants soon such as Kyoto Japanese Grill, the new Rancho Grande Mexican Grill on Panama, So Cal Tacos, the new Taco Bros on Ming, the Chicken Shack in Rosedale that opened just before the end of the year, and maybe even Cracker Barrel and Dave & Buster's, if they ever get those locations open here. Another new restaurant near Kyoto is called Harrington House, specializing in, according to its sign, "Coffee food wine," available "Morning noon night."
Bon appétit!