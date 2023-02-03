 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch

I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of.

Fortunately, I have readers who email me about new places that are worth the spotlight like today's restaurant, Mimosa Cafe in northwest Bakersfield. Reader Beverly Tolomei wrote me a few months ago to tell me about this new restaurant, located in the space formerly home to Heidi's Brooklyn Deli and later The Chicken Shack, near Lengthwise The Pub on Calloway just north of Rosedale Highway.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases