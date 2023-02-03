PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch

I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of.
Fortunately, I have readers who email me about new places that are worth the spotlight like today's restaurant, Mimosa Cafe in northwest Bakersfield. Reader Beverly Tolomei wrote me a few months ago to tell me about this new restaurant, located in the space formerly home to Heidi's Brooklyn Deli and later The Chicken Shack, near Lengthwise The Pub on Calloway just north of Rosedale Highway.
"The food was delicious and very fresh," she wrote. "I enjoyed my mimosa wrap, and my husband said the jalapeño burger was great. It's open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p. m. and the new decor looks great. I hope you have a chance to check it out."
The restaurant is the dream of Tamer Fahel, and it's ideal for those who love the champagne-juice drink known as a mimosa. There's a list of 10 of them on the menu, you can get a flight of three of those for $18 and if you order a meal on Mondays you can get bottomless mimosas for $18.
Speaking strictly as an old man who requires a long nap if I imbibe with breakfast, I did pass, but the strawberry, pineapple and the mixed berry mimosas look exceptionally inviting.
The décor is, as Beverly mentioned, quite inviting for such a small restaurant, with that cool old Bakersfield mural preserved on one wall, a gray color scheme with etched glass and a comfortable combination of booths and tables. A designer had to be involved in the process somewhere as the plates the food is served on have a white with gray swirls color scheme that is found on the tabletops and other places. There's a unity in place.
We visited on a weekday morning, and they were doing decent business. The menu has "small bites," lots of breakfast, burger and sandwich options.
Though I was sorely tempted by the fried cheese curds ($12) off the small bites list, I instead chose the brioche French toast ($13) with eggs and bacon added ($4) while my companion selected the chile verde burrito ($13) and a fruit bowl ($6).
The most distinctive feature of what we were served is that everything seemed homemade and fresh, even though it was brought to the table so quickly after being ordered. The kitchen is efficient. The chili verde has tender pork chunks and a few strands mixed inside a large burrito with chunks of rosemary-seasoned roasted red potatoes, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, scrambled eggs, and salsa and sour cream on the side.
It was huge, a complete meal in a large flour tortilla. What cracked me up is they have a similar product made with a chicken-fried steak, with sausage gravy coating that one. Something to sample on a future visit.
The French toast was just as solid, the key being using thick-cut brioche bread instead of a more ordinary product. There were fresh berries on top, the bacon I got as an extra item was thick and particularly crisp, the way it should be. My only complaint was the eggs were presented scrambled instead of over easy as I ordered them. Not a big deal.
The fruit bowl had blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and two types of melon cut into chunks. Perfect for all those New Year's healthy eating resolutions.
A friend who also loved the place told me the blueberry pancakes ($13) were a must-order, due to the fresh blueberries inside and the blueberry syrup they were served with. Other menu options that look intriguing include the smoked salmon eggs Benedict ($17), the prime rib melt sandwich ($17) and the fish and chips ($15), which is made with a beer batter.
Other than the glitch with the eggs, service was kind and welcoming. I think this place has a future even if you're not a day drinker.
