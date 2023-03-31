 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Milt's still in good hands

Change is tough in the restaurant business, especially when you're an established place like Milt's Coffee Shop.

The Huggs family sold the business near Olive Drive and Highway 99 after decades of ownership to Roger Coughenour, a former employee turned restaurateur who's been doing great things with his Old River Grill locations. Since he was already turning his other restaurants into a version of Milt's, it seems natural.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases