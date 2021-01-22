Alfonso’s Taco Shop is the perfect place to review as we’re going through this pandemic craziness.
I’ve been visiting occasionally since the original Alfonso moved his restaurant from Poway to this tiny space at the corner of Gosford and White Lane back in 2005, near Albertsons in the same building as a check-cashing business, but with a drive-thru. The drive-thru always seems to have cars in it, from early in the day for those breakfast burritos to late after the workday for the lazy, just-off-work crowd, such as people like me. The dining room near the counter is smaller than some bathrooms I’ve been in, three tables to the right as you walk in, a few to the left. I can’t recall over the years ever seeing anyone actually eating there. I’m sure it’s happened, I just never witnessed it.
Now the tables and chairs are piled up per the governor’s dictates, there’s a sign on the door warning you that you need a mask, and the staff is wearing masks and gloves. The drive-thru is as busy as ever, but that doesn’t surprise me. In the latest shutdown I’ve read that people are honing their cooking skills and making more meals at home. Then on a Friday night in December I happen to go to the shopping center at the corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue, and the cars waiting patiently for In-N-Out and Chick fil-A stretch seemingly to infinity. In fact, In-N-Out was running two separate lanes, with employees on black tablets taking orders to make it go faster. I walked inside just to see what was happening and they had a full crew behind the counter expending calories profusely to keep us rich in food. It’s not quite as busy at Alfonso’s, but the drive-thru there is always popular.
I love Alfonso’s for reasons that you may not share. First of all, the quality of the flour tortillas used in the burritos is amazing. Large, freshly made, crunchy brown in spots, tender and tasty. Even something as simple as a bean and cheese burrito ($2.95), the refried beans so tasty and homemade, can seem like comfort food. Next door is a Taco Bell, which is usually busy, too, and I’ve sometimes wanted to take one of these burritos, cut it into pieces and act like an evangelist for Alfonso’s to get people away from the franchised fare and into homemade Mexican food.
Having said that, there’s a downside. The food is not spicy. Not in the least. I’m not sure when this happened since Alfonso sold the place long ago (a woman behind the counter said the current owners are a Korean couple) but you won’t find habaneros much less jalapenos used much. So, if you love Mexican food but don’t really care for spicy like my sister-in-law, Rachel, this is your place. Even the two salsas available (red and green) are pretty tame. And the chile verde is mild. I made my peace with this culinary creative choice long ago, but if you live for the heat, better use your own Cholula.
It is also not a place that offers much beyond the basics: tacos, flautas, quesadillas, burritos, sopes, taquitos, tostadas, available with eight different meats, fish and shrimp. I did mention the breakfast burritos, which we’ve loved for a long time, made with grilled potatoes, eggs and cheese all folded into those marvelous tortillas, for $3.95 to $4.95, depending on your choice of meat. If you want to go fancy get the super breakfast burrito with pico de gallo and guacamole. There are bowls, omelets, breakfast quesadillas — they do a lot of business early in the morning.
On our most recent visit, we got one of their rare specials, the “Alfonso tacos” ($5.75), which are actually taquitos covered with enchilada sauce and topped with cheddar, made with either beef or chicken filling. My companion chose chicken, and you can’t beat the simple white meat they use. I ordered a sope made with carne asada ($3.50) and a chimichanga made with carnitas ($8.45), which was like one of their typical large burritos fried lightly, though I recommend you get it without the ranchera sauce if you prefer the crunchy exterior. The sopes are always good, moist but firm corn discs holding lettuce, cheese and fantastic dark red, sweet tomato chunks. The asada is merely OK; I prefer the shredded beef, which seems to have more flavor. The carnitas is moist rather than crunchy.
And always there’s a couple of Latino women working hard in the kitchen and at the counter, taking care of customers and serving it all up. If you don’t need Mexican food that torches your tastebuds, keep Alfonso’s in mind. Everything is prepared to order, which does slow that drive-thru line down. Be warned.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.