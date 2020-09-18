The way the restaurant business is nowadays, the term “in flux” really should apply. Let’s take Eureka!, a restaurant we tried earlier in the summer figuring it had a patio, so it was likely to be open.
Unfortunately, it was takeout-only then. Discombobulated by recent changes, the short reopening, followed by the crackdown again, the restaurant's patio was empty, a pity since we knew that once again they were tinkering with a new menu and we wanted to try these new items.
In August, they bravely worked something out with that patio, which has always had misters and is well-shaded from that harsh western sun and we’ve enjoyed many pleasant summer nights out there. The place was hopping with a triple threat of takeout orders, a lot of third-party delivery orders and a full patio given that some tables had to remain empty to comply with social distancing.
We arrived early on a Friday and it was a good thing because soon there was a line of people waiting for a table. Bring your patience; our wait was about 10 minutes but others arriving after us waited longer.
There are a few other glitches that will require patience. At this point, you order on your smartphone, pay in advance, including an automatic tip and then the order is sent to the back. It gave us an estimated time of 30 minutes, and it ended up being 40. You don’t mind that, but the drinks were not an early arrival other than the waters a staff member brought by. We eavesdropped and heard the manager talking to a nearby table about how they’re trying to tweak the system to refine it, and I gotta say people can be a lot more patient for the food if the alcohol is there to help mellow the mood.
Be prepared for what at this point is a stripped-down menu: two salads, six burgers, three chicken choices and one dessert. I ordered the bone marrow burger ($20) while my companion selected the Napa chicken sandwich ($13) and a glass of white wine ($7). I got a “dark beer” for two ($10), which brings up another idiosyncrasy in the new system: We’re used to specifying specific versions of either of those drinks. Going generic seems so savage.
All the issues above were really balanced by that burger I ordered, which was so rich, so satisfying, it’s hard to remember when I last had a burger that memorable. Back when my brother Dave and I were kids, we used to suck the bone marrow out of short ribs and think it was great. I think it started as a dare, but of course it goes back in time through many cultures. I recall reading a story that said ancient man ate bone marrow as we would eat canned soup, and it gave them the fat to do all the hunter-gatherer things they needed to do. And it’s used in a lot of different cuisines, such as Italian (osso bucco) and Vietnamese (pho).
The Eureka! dish is spectacular because it combines butter and shiitake mushrooms with the marrow and now, the patty is 28-day aged carrot-fed beef from local purveyor Santa Carota. That is an amazing patty. They also include a charbroiled onion, roasted Roma tomato (a graceful touch) and horseradish mustard aioli, which I loved but I recommend getting it on the side as otherwise it’s like being in a room where everyone is shouting at once.
The overall intensity of all that, combined with a bakery brioche bun, is just astounding. If you are a burger aficionado, you have to try this one, which is not comparable to any previous creation I’ve run across. You will never forget it. If you’ve never had bone marrow, trust me you’ll understand why it’s so tempting.
My companion’s chicken sandwich was far more retrained, like a library in comparison really if we keep the sound analogy going, but we couldn’t complain about that. It featured a thick grilled chicken breast, an appealing pesto aioli, an astute choice of cheese — havarti — bacon, arugula, all on a ciabatta roll. Sure, it worked, but it was in the shadow of what was on my plate, which was sampled more than once by my companion. She almost ordered the new Nashville-inspired spicy chicken sandwich with the coleslaw and pickles on top, but this worked.
(Hot chicken dining tip from a family member: Get the Buffalo chicken sliders plate at Roots in Taft, made special by an apple coleslaw on top. The sweetness cutting the spiciness is pretty special.)
We’ve always loved the desserts here, but they were down to only the bourbon barrel cake, which we’ve enjoyed in the past, but across the parking lot is the new Crumbl Cookies, which as usual had a line but the piña colada and warm, thick chocolate chip cookies there were calling our name.
