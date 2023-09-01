During the depths of the outdoor oven months of July and August in Bakersfield, those who stay behind rather than flee to the refuge of Pismo sometimes try to talk themselves into the advantages of staying behind. Such as fewer crowds at popular restaurants like Luigi's.
That's what we believed on that typical hot Friday in July, when I convinced my companion that we could arrive as late as 11:15 a.m. on a Friday to get a seat and not have to wait too long.
No. Never. Not at Luigi's. Someday I will someday discover a time, a day or a season when getting a seat for that food is easy and not delayed. But that plan did not work. A half-hour wait, which always gives us a chance to browse in that small but amazing little deli/grocery store next door that, just like the restaurant, gets more amazing as time goes on.
I long ago got thrilled when they started offering to-go versions of everything from the pasta and the sauce to the Butterfinger pie, but the imported items are always intriguing, such as $16 bottles of red wine from Tuscany, Valley Lahvosh crackerbread, small bottles of Mole Cola from Italy and all sorts of Luigi's hats, clothes, sweatshirts with hoodies. I love that some of the clothes have Bakersfield printed prominently and the opening date of 1910. They take orders for to-go food from the impatient there and get it out quickly, too.
We have not written about this Bakersfield institution in this column since 2019, and, like many other places that have established themselves over decades, they are constantly adding new and great things to the menu. Yes, if you're not new to Bakersfield you undoubtedly know about the half and half (pasta with meat sauce and the Italian beans), but on a recent visit I finally tried the tri-tip sandwich ($15.50).
That's an issue with this place, if you visit a few times and wander around the menu, you'll find personal favorites like the pastrami sandwich ($15.50), the purse pasta filled with ricotta and black truffles ($17.50) and so many of those daily specials.
Getting away from the daily specials is really tough. The steaks are made with aged beef, which is a plus in my book. Tuesday has meatballs and prime rib, but my favorite is the Guinn's special ($20.50), a half and half with a double beef patty, grilled onions, toast and cheese.
Wednesday has the baked stuffed chicken breast special ($18.75) that my neighbor Lawrence thinks is unbeatable but please do consider Cole's steak sandwich ($21.95) with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and thinly sliced New York steak on one of those soft Pyrenees rolls (it's also available on Saturdays).
On Thursday my favorites are the Italian dip made with the tri-tip on grilled sourdough with provolone cheese and onions, or the pan-seared salmon with caramelized pecans and onions ($29).
Friday and Saturday bring the ribs that so many love, but my weekend favorite is the Monte burger on Saturday ($15.25), made with over 10 ounces of ground sirloin, lots of cheese and those roasted red peppers the kitchen likes to use to liven things up. And I must mention there is a large "gluten free" section on the menu.
I also appreciate the extensive history of the family business that takes up two-thirds of the page on one side of the menu, detailing the humble origins of the family business and how it is now into the fourth generation. And it's endlessly fascinating to see all the old pictures and newspaper clippings on the wall, even The Californian announcing the start of World War II and many old Larry Press sports columns from our paper.
I regretted ordering that tri-tip sandwich as soon as I started eating it, only because it's going to beckon me in the future from my taste memory My waiter suggested putting some provolone on it, which was a nice finishing touch, but the real key to me was that the beef was medium, not overcooked, pink and adequately but not overwhelmingly smoky. There was lettuce and yellow mustard on the soft roll, but very little of what the menu called "J. Lee Roy's Dippin' Sauce." The only faux pas from the kitchen.
My companion chose the pasta Bolognese with spicy Italian sausage ($18.75) and received two perfectly grilled sausages with a plate of that pasta that she loves. Bakersfield's favorite comfort food, I'm sure, and we wondered how anyone who leaves our fair city could come back to visit and not stop in here. She mentioned that she always loves the pronounced fennel presence of the sausages they use.
And we thought when we left about 12:45 that the wait for a seat would have been diminished due to the heat, but no, there were many folks outside and in the store waiting. The social aspect of Luigi's is always there (yes, it does get loud as you probably know), and especially on a Friday there's a tendency to linger to unofficially begin the weekend.
It's worth noting on the menu that though they have not brought to life those rumored dinner service plans, they do offer private party bookings for dinner, and as we have in the past enjoyed their twice-yearly wine dinners, I can tell you they know how to put on a spread. If you get a chance, check it out at night.
They also host private parties at the Luigi's Warehouse next door — details are on the website.
Luigi's can be recommended for a fine dining experience.