I almost never write an entire column about the same restaurant twice in a calendar year but ReMix Asian Kitchen is not just any restaurant. You could argue it’s not the same restaurant it was when I visited shortly after it opened earlier this year.
It’s different. It’s better. It has an owner who wants to fuse so many different cuisines, most of them Asian but not always, in an effort to startle your taste buds. And he succeeds. Owner Sung Suh does have a printed menu but has most of his latest creations on clipboards on the wall above the order counter and adjacent to the cash register. You can go conventional from the regular menu or you can sample what is the latest from his fertile mind that seems to be enamored with Hawaiian, Korean and Japanese cuisines with a slant from the Americas, often with a creative attitude such as “What would happen if I took X and mixed it with Y.”
One of the foods we sampled recently fit that, something called Korean saltado ($15.95) that seemed to cover at least three continents. You get the marinated prime beef that is amazing and worth a visit in itself, but it’s “wok-seared Peruvian style” (South America) with fresh mushrooms, white onions and tomatoes, then served over crinkle-cut fries (Canadian poutine, North America) and white rice. I found this on a four-item sheet of “Korean specials” and loved it, the beef and veggies blended together in such a winning style, and certainly this is something I never sampled exactly like this in the past.
If you visit this place often you’ll struggle to order or wish you maybe could pick up something extra for lunch the next day. On this visit I had a companion who dined on the North Shore shrimp ($12.95), with the amazing light citrus-slightly spicy coleslaw with the cabbage cut to thin strips that look to be about the width of a piece of string (the menu describes it as shaved, which seems accurate). It’s amazing, and while the mac salad is solid, this simple coleslaw that is completely in tune with current trends for a lighter, healthier product is so winning it deserves star treatment. The six shrimp are presented in a light garlicky sauce with minced onions so brown that they give the shellfish the caramelized appeal they deserve. With the mound of white rice, it’s a satisfying repast.
Other great recent additions we’ve sampled lately include the yuzu tempura lobster ($15.95) made with wild-caught langostino tails fried with a tempura batter and tossed in a lemon-wasabi sauce. The sauce alone makes it fantastic but teaming it with the steamed rice, mac salad and coleslaw above makes it an excellent choice. The citrusy heat is perfect with the lobster tail, and I’d rank it with the marinated tri-tip as a must order. This is another item that wasn’t on the menu when we visited earlier this year. If you’re a foodie visiting for the first time I’d pick the brain of the owner, ask what he’s really excited about lately and let him guide you in your ordering.
We’ve also enjoyed the bulgogi tri-tip sandwich ($10.95), the lemon fried chicken sandwich ($9.95) and the garlic noodles with the shrimp ($14.95), though they’re also available with the tri-tip or smoked chicken. What makes the tri-tip special is the ingredients and the process: prime beef, not choice, marinated nine hours in Korean spices then smoked. But other new menu items worth exploring include the Korean short ribs braised with vegetables such as carrots and served with a savory-sweet soy glaze ($16.95). Everyone has short ribs now it seems, but not like this.
ReMix is still a tad hard to find, located in the middle of a group of medical and dental offices just north of Mercy Southwest hospital and east of La Costa Mariscos. If you’re there for breakfast, we can recommend the breakfast hash ($9.50, house potatoes mixed with mushrooms, tomatoes, grilled onions and stir-fried with the meat of your choice — pork, chicken, beef), or the rolled omelet ($8.95) presented Japanese style with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and mushrooms.
Odds are, by the time next Christmas rolls around, ReMix will have ReMixed itself again. I look forward to the evolution, even if it could make visiting the restaurant more painful. They also offer holiday catering with prime smoked tri-tip or teriyaki brisket. Keep that in mind for the holidays.
ReMix Asian Kitchen can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
