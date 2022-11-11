 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Little details done right at Vallarta Grill

I'm grateful I have readers who tip me off to restaurants I may have overlooked and, after raving about El Puesto in a previous column, more than one reader told me to check out Vallarta Grill in the northeast.

I had appreciated the sauces at El Puesto, and readers said this small, family-run operation that's been in business for 10 years is on the same level. In addition, they offer Mexican and Salvadoran choices, and, recalling the delicious pupusas at El Cuscatleco, a new Salvadoran restaurant downtown, we were in the mood to check it out.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

