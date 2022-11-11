PETE TITTL: Little details done right at Vallarta Grill

I'm grateful I have readers who tip me off to restaurants I may have overlooked and, after raving about El Puesto in a previous column, more than one reader told me to check out Vallarta Grill in the northeast.
I had appreciated the sauces at El Puesto, and readers said this small, family-run operation that's been in business for 10 years is on the same level. In addition, they offer Mexican and Salvadoran choices, and, recalling the delicious pupusas at El Cuscatleco, a new Salvadoran restaurant downtown, we were in the mood to check it out.
They didn't steer me wrong. The restaurant is located in a strip shopping center that looks pretty lifeless outside of the busy Little Caesars pizza nearby, but inside it's a classy oasis with plenty of artwork on the walls, super-clean tile floors, and after one meal here you can understand why it has built a customer base of devoted regulars.
The young man who was working as host, waiter and general supervisor had a friendly air that made you want to come back. And the food was exceptional.
The menu is really big for such a small restaurant. There is everything from Mexican and Salvadoran specialties to seafood, hamburgers, soups, molcajetes and breakfast items (one of the readers who emailed recommended the breakfast burrito).
It was a night of tough choices, but I went with the enchiladas zarapes ($11.99) and a pupusa of bean and cheese ($3.99), while my companion selected the pollo a la diabla ($13.99) off the Salvadoran specialties list.
By the end of the meal, we were just grateful we took a chance and visited. I haven't had zarapes — an enchilada made with beefsteak — since a visit to the Red Pepper long ago. The word is odd since it's a blanketlike shawl and I'm uncertain how it came to be connected with a food dish, but at Vallarta Grill they take a flavorful, tender steak, chop it and shred it, and wrap it up in flour tortillas before topping it with a ranchera sauce that had a fresh vegetable flavor that was quite appealing. We immediately understood the passion the sauces here create among the regulars.
The kitchen gets a lot of the little details right on this plate. The rice was moist, the beans had been topped with cheese and then torched a bit to form a melted cheese crust. Sure, maybe it was under the heat lamps too long instead, but it had an excellent impact on the beans and the rice wasn't dried out.
My companion's meal was even better. We are all quite familiar with diablo sauce, mostly for bringing the devil's heat and not much subtlety. Not this one, which had a richness and smokiness that worked so well with the sliced-up roast chicken it covered. It was really a nuanced flavor, not just routine spiciness. My companion also noted that the two flour tortillas that came with the meal had been warmed up on a grill based on the softness and the brown marks.
The pupusa was merely OK in comparison to these creations, but my companion said her friends at work told her it's important to put the cabbage and the hot oil that comes on the side on top of the masa creation before eating it. On our visit to El Cuscatleco, we sampled it on the side, like rubes, I guess. It does make it a completely different dining experience.
My companion noted everything they served, down to the salsa with the chips, had a notable freshness. She also remarked that it would be easy to confuse the name with the more well-known Vallarta supermarkets, which are not affiliated with this operation.
We have been on a real hot streak in the northeast lately, and if you like Mexican and Salvadoran food, be sure to stop on by.
Vallarta Grill can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
