PETE TITTL: Lining up to try new buffets

The restaurant business is a funny thing. Just weeks after La Mina in the southwest started offering a lunch buffet, Round Table Pizza, its neighbor to the north, unveiled its banner touting a similar product. Of course, you know we had to check it out even though we live in a city where the GOAT, the equivalent of Tom Brady, just dominates the lunch buffet business.
I'm talking, of course, about Hodel's, which got a lot of positive buzz on social media this year for having a killer Thanksgiving dinner buffet, and not just on the actual holiday itself but the day before and after. Great pricing — $13.50 for breakfast, $16.50 for dinner on Wednesday and Friday and $20.25 for adults on the holiday — and offering tri-tip, ham, turkey, two types of chicken and more, such as a sweet potato souffle with roasted pecans.
I received emails from people who appreciated being tipped off by the story in The Californian in advance. Maybe next year for me, though I've heard reservations are recommended, and at that price I can sure understand that.
Both La Mina and Round Table were less expensive but probably more mixed. Both were less crowded, and when we visited La Mina, many customers were there ordering off the menu.
The star of the Mexican restaurant's buffet was definitely the fresh-made flour tortillas, wrapped in pairs in aluminum foil. The rice and beans were just begging to be wrapped up in these gems. The other items included menudo, decent Buffalo wings, ribs with green pepper strips, some very dried-out chilaquiles, decent cheese enchiladas and sopes topped with mild chile verde. Not really much of a salad bar, but some fresh fruit, salsas and Jell-O were at the end.
The food was replenished with fresh offerings at a so-so rate, mostly the wings and sopes. We only saw one other party dining on the buffet while we visited, so I can't really blame the place. They had these signs kindly asking people not to waste food, take only what they would eat, and for environmental and sound business reasons I get that.
Between people eating way more than they should and people wasting what they take, it's got to be hard to make a profit on buffets.
As it was, my companion was making her own bean and rice burritos and just digging those tortillas. She was wishing tacos were available in some form, but then again, don't we all feel that way pretty much every day at lunch?
Service was so-so. We had to ask for napkins, which really ought to be placed out near the utensil bin at the buffet.
We had better luck at Round Table, though I have to say a big reason might be because we entered right after about 20 Bakersfield park rangers in full uniform stopped in to grab a bite to eat. How does a restaurant buffet staff act when a big crowd comes? They were churning out pizzas in a hurry, and I liked some of the logical ways they did it to offer variety while keeping that food waste down. A pizza might be half pepperoni/half combo or half cheese/half Hawaiian.
It was just smart management and riding the wave with these folks I was very impressed by the quality, with seemingly every Round Table pizza we've tried in the past available in a half-hour period, including that personal favorite, the vegetable chicken breast. On the side they offered those mediocre cheese sticks and the cinnamon twists for dessert.
The real star, however, was the salad bar, full of 17 different exceptionally fresh veggies including mini corn cobs, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, cucumbers and zucchini. The dressings were solid, too, a half-dozen including a decent balsamic vinaigrette. Though the price was more expensive than La Mina, we thought it a better value probably because of that great salad bar.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.