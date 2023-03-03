 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Lining up to try new buffets

The restaurant business is a funny thing. Just weeks after La Mina in the southwest started offering a lunch buffet, Round Table Pizza, its neighbor to the north, unveiled its banner touting a similar product. Of course, you know we had to check it out even though we live in a city where the GOAT, the equivalent of Tom Brady, just dominates the lunch buffet business.

I'm talking, of course, about Hodel's, which got a lot of positive buzz on social media this year for having a killer Thanksgiving dinner buffet, and not just on the actual holiday itself but the day before and after. Great pricing — $13.50 for breakfast, $16.50 for dinner on Wednesday and Friday and $20.25 for adults on the holiday — and offering tri-tip, ham, turkey, two types of chicken and more, such as a sweet potato souffle with roasted pecans.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

