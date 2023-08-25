If you're a carnivore, we have a great restaurant tip from Oildale for you today, a small place that I'm sure you haven't heard about that not only smokes its own pastrami but makes its own bacon.

Seriously? Its own bacon? After searching my memory banks for previous visits to restaurants over the decades, I don't believe I've ever been to a place that does that, but that's Smitty's Smokin' Brisket & BBQ, a tiny place on North Chester in the El Tejon Drugs shopping center that does many amazing things.

