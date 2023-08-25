If you're a carnivore, we have a great restaurant tip from Oildale for you today, a small place that I'm sure you haven't heard about that not only smokes its own pastrami but makes its own bacon.
Seriously? Its own bacon? After searching my memory banks for previous visits to restaurants over the decades, I don't believe I've ever been to a place that does that, but that's Smitty's Smokin' Brisket & BBQ, a tiny place on North Chester in the El Tejon Drugs shopping center that does many amazing things.
I first heard about this place on social media where a friend was raving about the way it does itd pastrami. The restaurant serves it cut thick, the way you might get it at a real New York deli, and it has that nice black exterior that lets you know this is done the old school way. This is the kind of place where when they presented me with my three-meat plate ($28.99) the smoke was just emanating from the food as it arrived. If you love barbecue, there's nothing to get you more in the mood for a feast.
My companion ordered the pastrami sandwich ($16.99), and you can get it on a roll as purists might prefer or on rye bread, which she chose, and that bread had been grilled lightly before assembly. Inside it was simple: pickle chips and a fantastic brown mustard, the strips of pastrami about a quarter-inch thick to the cut.
For the record, she is not a fan of thick-cut pastrami, she prefers the thinly sliced and layered version. This comes with two sides, she chose the pinto beans and the green beans with bacon. The green beans were not fresh, if you're looking for me to complain about something. That's all I've got on that plate.
My three meats were pulled pork, beef brisket and tri-tip and the latter two had a nice smoke ring, very juicy, not dry in the least and the sort of strong smoked beef flavor you expect. There was barbecue sauce on the side, but that was superfluous in all ways. The pulled pork was merely OK, not greasy in the least and really thrashed to the point it featured strands separated nicely and joined only at the edges.
I got french fries (the ordinary shoestring variety) and mac and cheese that the menu said was made with five cheeses, but my companion thought it was far too mild for such a description. Being distracted by the brisket, I couldn't summon the energy to care.
My plate came with a house salad, and too often in restaurants like Smitty's they toss some iceberg in a bowl and call it good. This salad had spinach and a spring mix, an artistically cut cucumber slice, cherry tomatoes, grated cheese, purple onion strings … it was just worth enjoying. They offered about six different dressing choices, and the balsamic vinaigrette fit just perfectly.
I had a friend who complained the restaurant often runs out of meat as the day goes on, which happens at many other local barbecue places. Deal with it. Call ahead, go for lunch as we did, become a regular and maybe they'll set some aside for you.
The dining room is very small — about 20 chairs spread over six tables — but they seem to do a fair amount of takeout business. There's a small-town friendliness that you typically see north of the river — one takeout customer was told by our waitress to say hi to his mom, and I had a feeling the food was for her.
Watch out for the specials, as in the past they've offered smoked prime rib, stuffed smoked pork loin, smoked turkey, beef ribs. Supposedly they make their own ranch dressing too. The weird thing is there is no smell of smoke in the restaurant or outside, so you don't get that ambiance, but it's the real deal.
There are daily specials including smoked meatloaf ($14.99) on Fridays and a barbecue bacon cheeseburger ($12.99) on Tuesdays. You may remember that I said they smoke their own bacon, and I do intend to go back and sample that in that way some Tuesday.
Smitty's Smokin' Brisket & BBQ can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
