PETE TITTL: Kipsy Cafe has something for every taste

For decades, Cindy's Restaurant up in the northeast kept its loyal customers fed. Though it closed back in 2018, its massive sign is still visible from Highway 178. In fact, the sign looks larger than the dining room.
After the Mexican restaurant Ruben's went in and truly spiffed up the place, it had to close its doors, an understandable business decision given the craziness of our pandemic lifestyle. But now a new tenant has moved in, Kipsy Cafe, a restaurant named after the owner's children.
Though the dinner menu touts "soul food," there's something here for every taste and it's good to see another place move in that continues the tradition started by Cindy's long ago. Now nearby Spencer's and Maggie's Sunrise Cafe have competition.
We visited first for breakfast on a weekend and the place was crowded — maybe two booths open, one table. There weren't a lot of soul food options on the breakfast menu — those are more prominent on the dinner menu — but I had to order the chicken-fried steak biscuit breakfast sandwich ($13.50), mostly out of curiosity.
Sure, every coffee shop in Bakersfield offers chicken-fried steak, but who offers this? It was pretty cool, almost an open-faced operation with two sunny side up eggs on top of a very crumbly biscuit that was rectangular rather than round, the better to fit the deep-fried beef strip. The made-on-the-premises gravy was not full of meat or black pepper and worked fine with the whole project.
On a dinner visit, I sampled the catfish ($16.50) with dirty rice and chili beans (you get two sides) and my companion chose the chicken breast with waffle ($14.95). The meal could not have gone better.
In the past we've raved about the catfish at Mom's House over in the northwest, and Kipsy's can stand up to the quality of that product, with its ultra-crispy cornmeal breading and not a speck of grease. The cut is different, like they took the fish and cut it crossways with two deck-of-cards-sized fillets joined on top where the spine previously was, rather than the cut strips so many operations serve.
The dirty rice had a nice veggie flavor and a real punch of spiciness — sometimes there's too much meat in these creations, but this seemed to really get the flavor from peppers and onions, which I liked. There was a more pronounced meat impression from the chili beans, which had all sorts of small ground beef pieces in it, and the muddy texture you hope for from slow-cooked beans.
My companion noted that the dinners were brought to the table exceptionally hot, which considering we both ordered fried meats on a cold night in Bakersfield was quite important.
Her deboned chicken breast fillet had the similar dry-as-a-bone crispiness as my fish, and the waffle was thin, not particularly dark but quite satisfying, and she consumed it all. Great comfort food on a winter night.
Other soul food options on the dinner menu include pork ribs, pork chops, neck bones, oxtails and hot links.
I must say the place does look just great inside, with large gray tiles, lots of round two-tops with metal frame with natural wood backings near the shoulder, gray brick facades on the walls and a comforting cleanliness.
Hard to remember if the previous tenant did all the renovating, but it works to add some personality and avoid chain restaurant blandness.
Service was really mixed. On the morning visit. there were three waitresses, two of whom were very visible and then the one we had, who didn't know the password for the restaurant's Wi-Fi, and really never checked back after bringing the food, with a long wait for the check, too.
At dinner, on the other hand, everything was nearly perfect, with the waitress recommending the catfish or the meatloaf, and always attentive and punctual.