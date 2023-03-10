PETE TITTL: Kan Pai keeps it fresh

One of the most successful Bakersfield restaurants that sort of flies under the radar is Kan Pai in the northwest.
We haven't written a review about the place in almost a decade, but they do so many things well and people have noticed. I would not go on a weekend night without reservations. Getting a seat at the bar or the sushi bar is a gift from the gods. The happy hour is amazing, with some appetizers half-price and discounts on the sushi rolls. Daily specials after 5 p.m. include "buy two rolls, get one free" on Mondays and half off all wines by the glass on Tuesdays.
The four teppan grills are usually busy and fun and filled with families and they offer calamari there on the dinner teppan menu. The bill of fare has variety with some bold choices, and they deliver both in the kitchen and in service.
They don't need the plug I'm giving them here, but if you're a reader who has missed out on the place, put it on your list.
There are some personal favorites here that I have enjoyed in the past and did not sample on this visit. The bento boxes, available only at lunch, are just so perfect, particularly the shrimp tempura roll ($15). The short ribs dinner ($21, marinated in garlic and soy sauce) on the "special dishes" part of the menu is indeed special.
There is an appetizer called New York steak bites ($24) that has this amazing, house-made garlic-soy-butter sauce, and if you're not into beef you can get a version with chicken ($16) or shrimp ($18). All the seafood is fresh, never frozen and it tastes like it, so also worth checking out on the appetizer menu are the fish chips with panko batter ($11) and the Kan Pai prawns ($16) that are deep-fried and presented with candied pecans and this amazing honey sauce.
I also have been won over by the Japanese miso beef sliders ($18), which have this winning wasabi aioli. Though you can look at these descriptions and go "eh?,” sampling them can actually startle you.
We visited early on a Friday night without reservations, a real rube move, but got a seat in a half-hour after being warned of a 45-minute wait. There were so many that came after us without reservations who, I fear, had to wait longer. We ordered a bottle of the house chardonnay ($25), the pork gyoza rolls ($11), the Philadelphia roll ($12) and the crispy salmon ($20) off the special dishes menu.
Hard to say which was the most popular item, but that crispy salmon was fascinating in many ways. The menu described it as "salmon with a panko crust, jalapeno vinaigrette and pan-fried potatoes." It looked by all accounts to be exceptionally fresh salmon fillet that had been grilled and then covered with panko crumbs, served with roasted broccoli sprigs and these thin potato slices that had a small dollop of cream cheese and the whole creation had been torched to crisp up everything.
My companion, who ordered the other food choices, was blown away by the design, the presentation and just the creativity of it all. It was not something we'd ordered before, but admittedly we put panko up there with butter, garlic and Parmesan cheese as something that makes everything better.
They also use panko on the tonkatsu ($15), so if you share our passion for that keep it in mind. The chardonnay came from Century Cellars and was light and fruity — the house wine available does vary depending on where they find a deal I suspect.
The potsticker dumplings were perfect. We got the pork version and pan-fried but you can get steamed or deep-fried, and a vegetarian version as well. The stuffing with the finely minced veggies and pork made it a treat no matter which way you go.
The roll had salmon and avocado inside with cream cheese, and it had the same freshness we've come to expect from Kan Pai. One additional thing I appreciated was that the Kikkoman soy sauce on the table was the low sodium variety that we use at home, not the regular stuff. You don't miss the salt, though I realize some would disagree.
Our server was Gulliver and, though it was busy as we noted, he made sure we had everything we needed such as wasabi and came back occasionally to refill wine glasses and check on things.
Kan Pai can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.