PETE TITTL: Kan Pai keeps it fresh

One of the most successful Bakersfield restaurants that sort of flies under the radar is Kan Pai in the northwest.

We haven't written a review about the place in almost a decade, but they do so many things well and people have noticed. I would not go on a weekend night without reservations. Getting a seat at the bar or the sushi bar is a gift from the gods. The happy hour is amazing, with some appetizers half-price and discounts on the sushi rolls. Daily specials after 5 p.m. include "buy two rolls, get one free" on Mondays and half off all wines by the glass on Tuesdays.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

