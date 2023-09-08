Whenever I review a Korean restaurant, I usually get emails in the aftermath from military veterans who've been stationed there in the past who tell me what I got right and what I got wrong. Say what you will about Korean food — which is currently rising in popularity around the U.S. — but it has addictive properties to it that go well beyond the kimchi, and once you try it you will be back.
So to shorten the process some I brought my sister-in-law Megan along for this column since she spent years in South Korea when her husband was in the military, to the point that she continues to make the various dishes on her own and has been encouraged by how many Korean items places like Trader Joe's are carrying nowadays.
We visited a small place in the southwest, K Pocha & Restaurant, which was last home to a mom-and-pop Thai restaurant that made a curry she was particularly fond of. My first impression, with the exception of one appetizer, was quite strong and we have another new worthy ethnic restaurant in Bakersfield.
For the four of us we ordered a lot of different items and sampled it all family style, which is how I like to do it, selecting bibimbap ($15), the beef Japchae rice ($17.95), spicy chicken ($20) and spicy rice cake dish called tteobokki ($9.99), which was an appetizer.
Of course, before the food came out, they brought five dishes of banchan: kimchi, cucumber kimchi, squash kimchi, broccoli with carrots strips and fish cake strips. We all agreed that the regular kimchi here was excellent, and that dish was emptied first, though with a party of four I wish the portions were slightly bigger. I'm sure they would've brought more had we asked.
Of the other food we sampled, there was some excellent fare for sure. Megan was particularly enthralled by the classic dish bibimbap though vegetarians should be warned they do include pork in the preparation even though that's not mentioned as an ingredient on the menu. Megan did ask, and they subbed in tofu for that rice-noodle-veggie dish with the gochujang sauce and put a fried egg on top that she noted even had sesame seeds on the bottom of the egg.
The word means "mixed rice" and we saw carrots and onions in there, and the tofu was nicely toasted and cut into cubes, the yolk on the egg still raw so after you mix it all up with your chopsticks the whole dish was quite fetching. Megan noted there was a pronounced presence of sesame oil. The sauce is a fermented soybean/chili sauce that has a unique taste, again something that I think contributes to the addictive appeal of this cuisine.
The beef Japchae rice had a 50-50 mix of sweet potato noodles and rice with carrots and white onion strips, some mushroom bits on top but we were expecting julienne strips of beef but could not find them. The taste was there, and we were wondering if they just used broth.
By far the most popular item on the table was the spicy chicken with julienne strips of carrots, onions and green peppers with bean sprouts, very dark chunks of poultry and some heat without hurting the flesh in your mouth. One of my companions took some plain rice brought to the table and used it to sop up all the sauce after the poultry was gone, that's how impressed we were.
The failure was the spicy rice cake dish, which Megan thought should ideally be sweeter. The popular street food features tubes about the size of penne pasta in a sugar-soy-garlic-gochujang sauce and it's a comfort food that so won Megan over her during her time there that she has made it at home back here. It was the lone item we didn't devour. This version is more simple, with some fish cake strips, but in recent years as in America with mac and cheese, some kitchens are jazzing it up with other ingredients. This is a classic version.
The place is small, with a TV tuned to Korean pop tunes that was playing above our heads and some K-pop stars endorsing beverages on the opposite wall. It looks like a three-person family operation right now with barely more than a dozen tables. I think the quality is impressive enough that everyone with Korean food experience should visit as soon as possible and let me know what they think. And they do have Korean pancakes on the menu, which Megan said are a special treat.
K Pocha can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
