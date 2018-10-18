When you list the founding fathers of downtown Bakersfield’s revival, you have to put Jerry Baranowski near the top of the list. Back in 1992, the Polish immigrant set on making his American dream come true took over a small space on Chester Avenue, added live music in the basement (frequently with no cover) and turned it into a wildly consistent and successful business.
Now at age 63, he’s sold it to Corina and Ernesto Topete, with Ernesto having worked as an employee in the early years (Jerry had to expand it after only two years). On one of our visits after the sale, Jerry was still hanging around, talking to customers. Based on our visits, the continuity has been pretty seamless. You won’t be cutting back on your Frugatti’s visits to eat at Jerry’s, but it still has that downtown charm you find in places like Muertos and Uricchio’s, and, on one Saturday visit, the musical crowd (younger than us, for sure) was arriving early. Jerry found the formula, and it looks like it will continue with the new crew.
The pizzas are cooked in a stone oven and the ingredients are usually first-rate, with a bready crust (Baranowski always said he imported the flour from Italy) and a thick tomato sauce that has stayed consistent throughout the years. On our first visit we ordered a medium garlic chicken pizza with white sauce ($14.49), chile verde-topped french fries ($7), a chicken sandwich ($4.75), a glass of house chardonnay ($5) and a Luponic Distortion IPA on tap ($8). (Their draft beers, while limited, are always thoughtful; they added a tap of Chihuahua El Primero after we visited.) On a second visit we ordered a bacon burger ($6.25 plus 50 cents for cheese) and a personal pepperoni pizza ($3.99) with a large 805 ($6).
Let’s sort out the sandwiches first. The burger is good and bad, the patty a tad overcooked and not using fresh never frozen ground beef (current standard in restaurants), but the tomato and lots of lettuce on it were fresh and the bacon was chopped into pieces instead of just a strip, which made for easier consumption and a more uniform presence of the smoked pork.
The chicken sandwich, on the other hand was superb, with what looked and tasted like a freshly battered skinless chicken breast crispy to the extreme, and with the same winning lettuce and tomato. I’d get that one every day, especially when it’s one of the lunch specials.
The garlic chicken pizza was a favorite from a decade or two ago, and besides the very garlicky white sauce the pizza was made with fresh mushrooms, purple onions, mozzarella with a bit of cheddar sprinkled on top, and the chicken had grill marks. It seemed to be mostly thigh meat, which had more flavor. The personal pizza would be great at lunch but it had exactly four pepperoni slices on it. If you’re a dedicated carnivore that might be a deal breaker. The odd thing about that is that the other pizza we ordered seemed heavy with ingredients. And while former colleague Lois Henry used to gripe about the amount of cornmeal used on the bottom to aid in the cooking process, that’s been cut way back over the years. Barely a presence now.
You can get crinkle-cut fries here topped with either carne asada or chile verde. The chile verde appears to be made in house, has solid chunks and is about the mildest version we can recall sampling anywhere. There were sliced jalapenos on top for those who demand a bit more heat. Still, if you’re in the mood for a great snack rather than a full meal, these are hard to resist at this price.
Service wasn’t bad, though it’s lightly staffed. You order at the counter and they bring it out when it’s done, which on our second visit took 30 minutes but we’d been warned that the burger patties weren’t thawed out yet.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears here on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com.
