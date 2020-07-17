Editor's note: JoJo's was reviewed before the latest state order halting dine-in service in Kern County. It is currently offering takeout.
On the upper northeast side there are not a lot of diners. We did like Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe when it opened last year and readers have touted the Spencer’s Cafe in the East Hills Promenade. Now there’s a new contender, JoJo’s, which opened recently in the old Peking Palace location off Fairfax.
JoJo’s is a breakfast, lunch and dinner place that serves breakfast all day. JoJo’s is the kind of place where they baste the hamburger bun with butter and grill it till its brown, which my companion thought was the kind of trick that makes any hamburger taste special, no matter the ingredients.
It’s the kind of friendly place that knows success in the restaurant business is built on turning customers into regulars even with a somewhat limited two-page menu and a giant blackboard near the door full of so many specials that deciding what to order on any given visit can be truly torturous.
We visited for breakfast and dinner and think the odds are good this place is gonna stick as long as the previous tenant did, a Chinese restaurant with decades in the same location (under different owners).
On the breakfast visit, my companion ordered the meat and veggie skillet ($10.50) while I chose the avocado and bacon burger ($11). There is no legitimate reason other than maybe a recent high cholesterol reading for you not to have a burger at breakfast. Both selections were supremely satisfying.
The key to the skillet's appeal is in the excellent country potato chunks, which were pan-fried and crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle, with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon, ham and the smallest chopped bits of sausage all mixed in before a sprinkling of cheddar and Jack cheese. It is served with two eggs any style on top and a house-made biscuit, if you’re carbo-loading. My companion thought it quite tasty though a tad greasy, but I didn’t share that qualification in my assessment. Try it yourself and break the tie.
The burger was also appealing, the bacon not completely crisp, the fresh avocado spread in a fan on top of the mild cheddar and the shoestring-cut fries functional if not inspired. I already mentioned the special treatment of the bun, which did help the overall impression.
On a dinner visit, my companion ordered the fried chicken salad ($11.50) and I selected the fish and chips ($13.50). My guest is not a big fan of fried chicken but she was impressed by the freshly breaded, crispy chicken breast cutlet, hot and cut into strips atop the bed of romaine lettuce, as well as the juicy, red tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and avocado strips used in this big salad. The dressing, on the other hand, was like the lifeless, gelatinous Wish-Bone variety that we used to eat as children but that culinary trends have passed by, leaving it in the dustbin of restaurant history. Going ordinary on the dressing when everything else is so good seems a shame. It really does.
The fish and chips were best described as respectable, not yet on a level with Coconut Joe’s or Mossman’s, but the cod was particularly fresh and tasty and seemed to have been dipped in a beer batter. I was more impressed with the soup, a potato cheese chowder with crispy bacon on top and bits of carrot in the soup that made it worth savoring.
The interior has been tastefully redone in a very homey style with muted tones and art on the wall, not just TVs everywhere. You would never guess the previous tenant was there. It’s also a conversation-friendly restaurant even when it was two-thirds full for breakfast.
