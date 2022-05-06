PETE TITTL: In the market for a good meal

If you're questioning a restaurant review of a grocery store, then you've never been to Vallarta Supermarkets.
Actually, long ago grocery stores realized that just selling prepare-at-home food was not as profitable as being full service with deli departments, sushi counters, sandwich shops and more options to attract customers.
Supermarket News reported in a story last June that sales for deli-prepared foods from grocery stores had shot up, possibly due to customers wanting to dine at home due to the pandemic. The publication stated 81 percent of respondents said such sales had increased in the previous 12 months ending in April 2021.
Vallarta has been a favorite of ours for various reasons that we will detail here, and the chain recently opened its fourth local store, this one in the northwest on Rosedale Highway. Previously we had visited on the east side at Niles and off Panama Lane just east of Highway 99; there is one on H Street, too.
The first draw was the tortilleria, where you can get freshly made corn and flour tortillas in all sorts of sizes and styles, including the popular Sonora style, which uses no yeast or baking powder. I particularly like the oversized burrito tortillas so you can make a monster burrito.
If you’ve never been, visit the new Rosedale one and you will be amazed just walking around on the store's edges. Yes, there’s a prepared food area called La Cocina where you can buy taco plates and breakfast burritos, but there’s also a sushi bar, a cheese bar (lots of fresh cheeses), a seafood counter, a great bakery, a juice bar and even stations where guacamole and fresh salsa are made to order.
You can buy raw mesa made fresh daily, and tamales either hot or cold to warm up at home that my companion noted are similar to what you get from someone’s kitchen near Christmastime. The chicken with green sauce is simple, but perfect even when we heat it up in the microwave, which I realize is a sacrilege (steaming is what you’re supposed to do, but some of us lack patience).
I also enjoyed the strawberry and pineapple tamales ($6.99 for three) with the pureed fruit mixed completely into the mesa so you can taste it in every bite. They sell the mesa for those in bags if you want to wrap your own.
You can get the taco plate if you wish (10 meat choices), but what I prefer to do is buy the ingredients individually and assemble at home. Sure, the carnitas is great ($10.99 a pound) but the must buy is the grilled chicken.
I confess to having regularly bought the rotisserie chickens for $5 at Costco, but some do find those on the salty side. What Vallarta sells is more simply seasoned, but amazing and priced at $6.99 each if you buy two or more ($8.99 for one). The whole rotisserie chickens look scrawny compared to what Costco offers, but the one I love is the grilled chicken that is given the spatchcock treatment (backbone removed, squashed flat) and then grilled till the skin is ultra-crispy. What it tastes like is simple but quite amazing, combine it with some of that great guacamole and fresh tortillas and you’re in great shape.
Save room for the bakery choices, where our favorites include the tres leches ($2.99) and the chocoflan slice ($2.99). The chocoflan is sometimes called impossible cake as there is a base of chocolate batter topped with a flan and caramel sauce, usually in a bundt cake shape, the word impossible coming from the cake layer that magically appears in the baking process. There are recipes on the Food Network website, but I’ve never attempted it myself. It strikes me as a more artistically inspired version of those brownie-chocolate chip cookie top creations you find at almost every grocery store nowadays.
The tres leches here is simple and authentic but be warned the liquid is prone to leak as you take it home, so be cautious.
And one final food recommendation: Get the chips. Sometimes, like the tortillas, they’re warm, but they’re always thick and crunchy and make the best nachos.
One final avoid recommendation: the Buffalo chicken wings ($6.69 for six). So much wrong here. Wing pieces are big and meaty, but they are soggy, not crispy, and though there is a red sauce on the outside it is the mildest Buffalo wing I’ve ever come across in my life. Ugh.
Vallarta is based in Sylmar, was founded in 1985 and now has 50 locations around the state. You can understand why it's grown the way it has.