I have read more than one expert who contended that new restaurants are kind of like a Broadway show, that they need a “preview” period to work out the kinks before declaring themselves officially open. The only problem with that theory, of course, is that you’re paying real money as the restaurant is finding its groove, and sometimes it takes years, not weeks or months, for a kitchen to hit its stride.
All that came to mind when we visited Hot Pot Spot, a new restaurant in downtown Bakersfield located in the longtime home of Fishlips and, more recently, Blaze Pizza. We are not exactly overrun with hot pot restaurants, so I thought it might work, particularly in a downtown location near Chef’s Choice and the Padre, both of which are often completely packed on the weekends. I think the formula needs some tweaking, though, to fully realize the potential. And given what I’ve seen in restaurants over the years, I’ll bet that happens.
Our waitress on our visit seemed to understand all that. After she picked up the check, she had a lot of suggestions that made sense to me: more sauces, letting customers put the beef or lamb in at the table to cook it the way almost every other hot pot spot we’ve ever been in does. That’s part of the fun. Management needs to listen to this woman as she seems to have good ideas. Admittedly the closest thing we have to the many hot pot places in L.A. is Kalbi King Korean BBQ & Sushi on McNair Court off White Lane and Gosford, but even there they trust you know how to handle the thin slices of raw meat and the pot with broth, veggies and a heat source underneath.
On this visit my companion ordered just the potsticker appetizer ($3.99), figuring she’d dig into my soup as I never seem to finish it. I went with the beef pot ($13.99) from the list of six. There are three broths to choose from: “regular,” milky curry and Sichuan (spicy). Only one choice of noodle (vermicelli) or steamed rice. Other pot choices are seafood, mixed, lamb, veggie and house special cheesy milk. Sauce choices are limited to a peanut/sesame (which we chose) or seafood (probably the famous Vietnamese fish sauce that adds that amazing umami flavor).
The thing that puzzled me is that all the pictures on the menu feature the raw meat with the veggies as you would get it in L.A., but what was brought to the table was a practically finished soup with cabbage, corn on the cob, tofu, potato chunks, fishcakes, enoki mushrooms (which were particularly appealing in this broth), and black mushrooms (the kitchen gets points for using at least two types of mushrooms in the soup). Felt I missed half the fun, like when you go to a teppan grill and the preparation of the food is a show, or the Korean barbecue where you prepare at least the meats at your table. On the plus side I was glad the chicken broth was not in the least brackish. This soup really hits the spot on the cold February night we consumed it. And the vermicelli took a long time to come out, after we had consumed most of the veggies and the soup had almost reached the boiling point. I think bringing the rice or noodles with the soup and letting the customer master the timing would be just the thing.
Also on the plus side were my companion’s potstickers, which did not look like those heated in a wok — one side crunchy, the other side soft — but rather flash-fried to a crunchy exterior with slight crispy bubbles. And the narrow interior has been tastefully designed with a hip, urban appeal that has a steel gray appearance and one wall with varnished distressed wood shiplap, the whole thing illuminated by pendant lighting.
If Hot Pot Spot doesn’t change the way it’s working, you’d best go in with adjusted expectations, particularly if you’ve been to restaurants like this in other cities, with choices like tom yum broth, chow mein or udon noodles, and condiments like chopped garlic to customize your sauce. Maybe, just maybe, our waitress can be heard and some tinkering will occur. She has good ideas.
We visited again after the pandemic hit and found they weren’t listening to the woman. Oh, there were changes when we ordered a beef pot ($14.99). Everyone on staff wears masks and they ask customers to wear masks when they’re not eating. They’ve socially distanced the tables, but are still putting the meats in the hot pot before it’s brought to the table. One cool change is they put an educational plastic standup at each table telling customers to let the cabbage and vermicelli cook, eat the proteins first, and that the sauces are important. But there’s only one sauce served with the pot now and we weren’t given any jalapeño slices and other condiments to customize our soup.
Work in progress, work in progress, work in progress.
