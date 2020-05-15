Editor's note: These businesses were reviewed before restrictions were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So-Cal Tamal and Churro Company inside Valley Plaza Mall and Health & Wellness Cafe is focused on serving CBCC patients and employees at this time.
It’s fair to say that cancer has hit pretty much every family, ours included, and the quest for a cure has led some researchers to investigate nutritional causes. From what we’ve seen, the jury is still out on diet’s influence on the disease — the link isn’t as clear-cut as the link between smoking tobacco and lung cancer — but books have been written nevertheless by doctors alleging that refined sugar is a culprit that activates the growth of cancer cells. After reading the rebuttals, I’m not so sure.
But even with all that it’s quite natural for a small breakfast and lunch cafe emphasizing wise nutritional choices to have opened at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center on Truxtun Avenue, and after my companion and I heard people complimenting what is served here, we had to check it out.
The Health & Wellness Cafe has a mission statement on both the website and the windows: “To harness the power of food to heal the body, mind & spirit. We do this while bringing joy into the act of preparing & eating sustainably sourced food that keeps both ourselves and our planet healthy.” That means what they offer is made with no red meat, fresh organic ingredients, noninflammatory oils and ayurvedic spices (turmeric, cumin, fennel and such, said to prevent digestive disorders and boost the metabolism).
We went first for breakfast, where I sampled a chicken sausage burrito made with a sun-dried tomato tortilla ($5.49) and a protein smoothie ($5.99), while my companion ordered a latte ($3.49) and a bowl of oatmeal ($1.99).
The oatmeal comes with the option of butter and brown sugar (free) and two mix-ins, and she chose walnuts and fresh blueberries, spurning the free ingredients. This steel-cut oatmeal was pretty outstanding and, like most of the food here, priced to the point that it seems more like a corporate public service than a regular profit-making enterprise. I’ve paid a lot more for burritos at other places, and the chicken sausage, while crumbly, did not make me miss the pork sausage I usually see. It comes with cheese, scrambled eggs and potatoes, and also is available with turkey bacon. My smoothie tasted as if it was made with fresh blueberries and bananas, probably with a protein powder inside. Very thick and substantial, like the old Amazon smoothies that the late, great Lolo’s used to serve on Brimhall. I ordered the version made with yogurt but may have been given the anti-inflammatory protein smoothie that’s made with nuts and fruit.
“My kind of food,” my companion said on the way out.
We went back for lunch with options such as pizzas, chicken, fish, salads and a rotating menu that includes chicken tacos, tostadas, burgers and other choices. It was a Monday and they were moving a lot of tostadas with a thick paste of refried beans on top of a crisp fried tortilla, salsa and cheese. Instead, we went for a pizza and panini ($7.99 each), both made with a premade crust that won’t make you cancel any future orders from Frugatti’s but if this is healthy, it’s acceptable because the toppings were solid.
We ordered the pizza with turkey pepperoni, and I had low expectations but was surprised at how tasty it was, the thick layer of white and yellow cheese helping I’m sure. We ordered both with marinara sauce, though basil pesto is an option. My companion chose roasted mixed veggies in her panini and we saw white and purple onions, tomatoes and zucchini all finely minced, which works perfectly for this kind of glorified cheese sandwich. We’d order that again, too.
I had intended to pair this restaurant in a column with Buddy Chicken, a restaurant chain that’s a lot like Raising Cane’s (read: fresh-breaded) that was supposed to open in the Valley Plaza food court, its first store in Bakersfield. However they’ve apparently ghosted us. In the corner near the restrooms the counter and signage is visible, the menu boards were up but we’ve never seen it open yet. Instead we visited So-Cal Tamal and Churro Company in a kiosk near the food court across from Chipotle. This is a slimmed-down version of a food truck located at the corner of Ashe Road and District Boulevard, and the kiosk always seems to have customers in line when we’ve visited the shopping center.
The menu features three types of tamales available in a combo that offers two for $8, and my companion ordered the jalapeno cheese and chicken. I selected the vampiro taco ($5.99) and a kids churro bites box ($3.99).
The lone woman working behind the counter put the whole thing together, although shortly after that it got so busy another employee was available to help out. The tamales did not hit the spot with my companion; she thought the masa was too dry, and they were not as satisfying as those she’s enjoyed from amateurs or from our favorite Grandma’s Tamales on Bernard Street.
Now the vampiro taco is a Sinaloa street food that has become ultra trendy in the U.S., and I respected the version served here. If you’ve never had one, it’s a corn tortilla grilled with cheese until it’s crackly and crunchy, melted Jack cheese with cilantro and onion in this version and another tortilla, topped with whole pinto beans and carne asada, then topped with a crisp bean tostada topped with cooked onion chunks. It’s like a tostada, quesadilla and taco mixed together, with pico de gallo all over the place. There is no one way to make this — chef’s creativity alters it from place to place — but it’s like a mosh pit of Mexican food. Something for everyone.
And I must say the fried churro chunks are a winner, my favorite mall sweet treat now passing the WaffleJack Belgian waffle chunks. I saw her pull them out of the fryer and sugar them down before giving them a squirt of caramel sauce (chocolate also is available) and these are easy to eat on the go as you stroll from store to store.
