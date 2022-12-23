PETE TITTL: Great local spots fuel delicious year of dining out

What a year it was! Getting past the pandemic, business seemingly went back to normal though food prices spiked, and we saw that in restaurants as menu flexibility (read: easily changed prices) became a thing, sometimes with printed menus that had no dollar amounts. Scary indeed for those of us who do pay attention to cost.
We had established restaurants expanding, brave new entrepreneurs boldly opening and competing with our familiar places and a few big-name chains like Cracker Barrel and Dave & Buster’s coming to town.
And birria, long popular in L.A., became so popular it was almost required for most casual restaurants to offer a version, like the fajitas craze from long ago. So-Cal Tamal and Taco Bros have been the biggest pushers locally, opening up locations all over town. Given the long-term relationship Bakersfield has had with pit-style beef, it’s only logical this would get a foothold here.
Food delivery became so common that some restaurants are working with four or more services. I get the appeal, but we still love the social element of dining out, seeing people and things that can be as stimulating as the food. Maybe trust is a bridge too far for us in this trend.
Will the food arrive as fresh as when we pick up takeout? I talked to an Uber Eats driver when I was in a restaurant in Santa Barbara recently and he was complaining about how long it takes to get the food sometimes, how the clients don’t understand, how it hurts his ratings and compensation. Not an easy job, I’m sure.
What encouraged me the most is that after we went through the mask-ridden torture of the past few years we continue to see a verve, a creativity coming out of the local restaurant kitchens that can lure you off that couch when your taste memory kicks in, and you absolutely must satisfy a craving. A key component of quality of life in any city is having decent dining options, and I believe we have that today.
Best new restaurants
We had a promising crop of neophytes this year.
Bread & Honey: This southwest bakery/breakfast/sandwich shop dazzles with quality. They seem to make everything in house like any great restaurant. You’ll gain weight just walking through the door, and good luck not needing a box when you look at the multi-cultural delights in the bakery case. Keep your eyes open for a column next month on their amazing dinner offerings.
Kipsy Cafe: They had to open in the long-established Cindy’s Coffee Shop in the northeast, but the breakfasts (chicken breast with waffles) and the catfish can stand up to the quality of the predecessor, especially the pork chops. It’s also been tastefully redecorated in an inviting way.
Zama Latin American Cuisine: The old Mark already had the classy ambiance, but they’ve added sleek touches such as macrame pendant lighting and a menu that covers every price range up to the $130 tomahawk steak. It is first-rate all the way. And yes, we will be writing about their new Sunday brunch in a column in 2023. (Another shameless plug from me.)
Cask Strength Bar & Kitchen: This is the other half of the old Mark restaurant, playing up whisky drinks, craft beer and great tapas bar food, but also lamb shops, shrimp scampi and flatbreads if you’re hungrier. A fun hangout downtown.
West Coast Sourdough: I know what you’re thinking, "a chain sandwich shop on the best new restaurants list? You’re losing it, pal!" It’s the bread, baked fresh and bakery-quality, especially when using it in a bread bowl for soup. You need to be excellent to survive as a sandwich shop nowadays, and West Coast does that.
18th Street Bar and Grill: Yes, I love that massive pretzel with the beer cheese, but there’s more. This is a music bar/nightclub place that tries to lure you in with great food. If you haven’t visited yet, you’re missing out.
Ahi Sushi: A new place in the northwest — all the great places don’t have to be downtown — it has a pleasant crew eager to build clientele, astonishingly fresh fish and hot and crispy tempura.
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ: The brilliant man who owns this place downtown near Bakersfield High School opened a second location on Gosford this year and it’s just amazing. You never know what you’ll find other than excellent meat. This summer and fall there was a burger special that featured 10 ounces of ground brisket beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, all on a buttered, toasted brioche bun. Called the Basic B burger. With the amazing meat choices, it might seem foolish to order this, but you have to try it.
Petroleum Club: We loved it when it was at the top of the tower and offered views, but the move to the old Tavern By the Green at Sundale Country Club had some benefits, chief among them being that nonmembers like me can now dine there. The menu is modern, with great treatment of vegetables yet the steaks, seafood and pasta are not second-class. Amazing butter cake and the mushroom risotto are also worthy of praise.
El Puesto Cocina y Cantina: Though the kitchen crew had been operating in humble surroundings out in east Bakersfield for years with only an outdoor dining area, they brought their considerable skills into a brick-and-mortar location that was instantly overwhelmingly popular, and with good reason. Any of the sauces could compete with what you get at the Red Pepper, which is the highest praise.
El Cuscatleco: This low-key Salvadorean restaurant that opened in the old Fishlips location downtown makes some amazing pupusas, and, though we’ve never been to El Salvador, we got those who had been to sample it and they concurred how amazing they are. A very affordable, humble date spot.
Slicer's Pizza: Everyone says they make New York-style pizza, but Slicer’s has taken it to a new level of authenticity. Takeout only, no dining room, but it’s worth a try if you like that style of pizza.
If I had to pick only one, I have to go with El Puesto, which is just impressive in so many ways, adding a real artistry to our vibrant Mexican restaurant niche. Yes, it’s small and crowded but the sauces are so consistently excellent.
Restaurants we lost
Can you believe Hooters on Rosedale Highway closed? Well, yeah, the national chain has been closing restaurants all year, losing out to competitors like Buffalo Wild Wings that put a greater emphasis on food quality rather than skimpy waitress costumes. I mean bacon-wrapped chicken wings only go so far, especially when everyone else also has them.
Moving on to places I miss, the Belvedere Room at the Padre is at the top of the list. Another COVID casualty that may or may not return. It looks like a sad place right now, empty and lifeless even with those cool walls. At least the kitchen is still churning out quality food for the Brimstone restaurant. Another downtown restaurant that closed last year was Manuel’s Mariscos on Truxtun, after 15 years preparing excellent Mexican shrimp at various locations. That’s an eternity in the restaurant business.
Donut Hut was a casualty downtown, once located off the crosstown freeway, where two brothers, Evie and Johnny Pena, were baking and churning out amazing food. Let’s hope those two resurface somewhere else and pass the word on to me so I can let others know about it.
It’s rare that chains fall, but Fatburger opened up in the northeast and failed to help us gain weight. Even though I like the product, burgers are a very competitive niche market, like pizza and sandwiches, and Five Guys and Wood-Dale Meat Market offer entrees that are a level above in quality.
Improved restaurants
We were impressed by some old standbys this year:
Sandrini’s Public House downtown. Serving folks for almost two decades now, it offers an amazing lamb sandwich, great salads and burgers, bar food that’s been elevated in a cool, brick-wall basement atmosphere that is just hard to beat. Simple choices like Tillamook sharp cheddar on a barbecue bacon burger show that someone who really cares about food is in charge here.
Vallarta Mexican Grill in the northeast. This small, family-owned restaurant, which has been in operation for over 10 years, ended up back on my radar after I praised El Puesto in a review and more than one reader reminded me of it. I hadn’t visited in years, which was my loss, and I won’t let that continue. They’re doing great things here, even if you, like me, aren’t a regular who already knows that.
Sancho’s Tacos is another downtown gem that is tiny but the creation of a Bakersfield native who opened similar funky restaurants in the Southland, including San Clemente, with an emphasis on home-cooked quality. Taco Nights on Tuesday can’t be beat.
Two Goats & The Goose. It used to be Muertos, but the name change hasn’t altered the quality of this place that excels at a wide range of items, from real Chicago hot dogs to fish and chips and lamb or duck carnitas tacos. The burgers and chile verde also make ordering a torturous experience. It’s our go-to dining spot when we’re headed to something at the Fox Theater or Mechanics Bank.
What we can expect in 2023
We will be writing about all sorts of new places next year, expecting Fredo’s Pizza to open downtown (such a cool neon sign cannot be wasted) as well as Harrington House near The Park at River Walk, which has "Coffee Food Bar" on the sign right below the restaurant’s name.
I’ve heard rumors about all sorts of new places going in on the far west end of Stockdale Highway including a fancy toast restaurant and a golf-themed restaurant called the 19th Hole. I have heard that Chuy’s is opening up a new restaurant in that shopping center southwest of Stockdale High School to replace the Wilson Road location they closed. I’ll soon be visiting The Botanist, a new cocktail and tapas place that went into the old Dot & Ott. I’ve heard good things.
And hopefully the Woolworth’s counter restaurant will reopen.
Falafel Corner Mediterranean Grill is going into the Valley Plaza food court, and a new Rusty’s is opening in a brand-new building at the corner of Ming and Wible with a drive-thru. Milt’s has a new owner who has remodeled the building. A new Vietnamese restaurant will be opening on White Lane near Stine and a Flames Pizza is going in near Trader Joe’s. And next fall should bring the opening of the new standalone Frugatti’s building northwest of the current location.
Perhaps the biggest news is that Ricky’s Fish Tacos is moving up to Kern County from Los Angeles, an event so significant that the Los Angeles Times has written about the move. Naturally we are counting on you to email us when you spot it, though we did follow Ricky’s Twitter (@rickysfishtacos) in hopes of getting a heads up.
Here’s to another year of culinary adventures! See you at the tables.