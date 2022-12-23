 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Great local spots fuel delicious year of dining out

What a year it was! Getting past the pandemic, business seemingly went back to normal though food prices spiked, and we saw that in restaurants as menu flexibility (read: easily changed prices) became a thing, sometimes with printed menus that had no dollar amounts. Scary indeed for those of us who do pay attention to cost.

We had established restaurants expanding, brave new entrepreneurs boldly opening and competing with our familiar places and a few big-name chains like Cracker Barrel and Dave & Buster’s coming to town.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.

