We're going to set a record for political content in a restaurant review here today. But, of course, we'll go out of our way to make sure it's fair and balanced. Really.
Some time ago I received an email from reader Bill Deaver recommending that I visit and write about the Keene Cafe. Yes, it's that Bill Deaver, the one whose late brother Michael worked for President Ronald Reagan when he was our state's governor and later president. Michael, a Bakersfield native, was his deputy chief of staff and was given a lot of credit for crafting Reagan's image.
Bill, who lives in Mojave, also served in the Reagan administration and worked for President George H.W. Bush as well as on the staff of two members of Congress. Both were quite active in Republican politics during their lifetime.
In his pre-COVID email he wrote "One of the Keene Cafe's attractions is that it is halfway between Mojave and Bakersfield, which makes it great for meetings! And the food is super — sort of Mexican and cowboy. It's owned and operated by the UFW."
Of course, the restaurant is less than a half-mile from the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument Center at La Paz and the UFW headquarters, which we will get to as part of our balanced coverage. But first the food and the restaurant. It's about a half-hour drive east of Bakersfield on Highway 58, and on the day we visited it was, of course, cooler here and more pleasant than down in the valley.
There's an inviting outdoor seating area with picnic tables and shade from trees but we went inside to dine with the other customers. The menu has a lot of cool historical information, noting that the Keene Cafe was established in 1920 and later turned into a boarding house for miners.
During World War II, soldiers were stationed nearby to guard the tunnels from saboteurs. Longtime operator Ethel Stuck imported 282 varieties of wildflowers to draw business after the war ended.
The interior today is clean, with a five-seat counter, about 10 tables, a humble place with one woman handling all the orders efficiently.
We had been told they serve breakfast the entire time they're open, but the menu said they cut it off at 11 a.m. on weekdays. We arrived at 11:30 a.m. on a Friday and asked our waitress; she talked to the kitchen, and they let us order from that part of the menu anyway. I chose the Keene breakfast burrito ($9.95) while my companion selected Helen's chilaquiles ($12.95).
We found that Deaver pretty accurately described the food and there was something to like on both plates. My companion's platter had these chunks of potatoes (with onions and green peppers) that seemed as if they'd been lightly deep fried, quite crunchy on the outside, the flour tortillas served with the meal seemed fresh-made and the whole pot beans were perfect to spoon into those tortillas.
The menu said the chilaquiles had eggs in them, but they weren't evident on top and my companion found bits of white mixed into the concoction. They use a combo of jack and cheddar cheese on a lot of the food here, and we noted that sprinkled on top.
I chose bacon as the meat for my burrito, and I just loved the way they made it, looked like a scramble with the eggs and very crispy meat then folded into a tortilla that had been grilled after assembly to add a bit of crunch to the outside. Not too much cheese, though a sprinkle was evident on top. They cut it in half and stuck a steak knife through the middle of both pieces to present it with a small container of house-made salsa. No potatoes, but I had a roaming fork to get those off my companion's plate.
On the lunch menu there's more of the same although the must-order to me looks like the Keene house burger ($15.95) with a half-pound of ground chuck, bacon, grilled onions and choice of cheese. The house sandwich is made with tri-tip, grilled onions and jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread ($15.95).
After our meal we drove over to the national monument, which we had not visited since I was there when President Obama spoke at the opening ceremony back in 2012. The graves of Chavez and his wife, Helen (who died in 2016), are there, and his two German shepherds, Boycott and Huelga, are buried near him.
There is also a cool visitors center that takes you through Chavez's life and times with photos and a recreation of his office.
A volunteer there told us there are big plans for a ramped-up historical experience at the park, but it will take a few years for that to be unveiled. As it stands, you learn a lot about local history, and most of the 187-acre complex was once an abandoned tuberculosis sanatorium owned by the county that Chavez persuaded a wealthy supporter to buy for the UFW back in 1970. That's been turned into Villa La Paz, a 17,000-square-foot conference center. This is where he and the union went after closing their offices in Delano.
It makes for an impressive history lesson after a good meal.
