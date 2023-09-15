We're going to set a record for political content in a restaurant review here today. But, of course, we'll go out of our way to make sure it's fair and balanced. Really.

Some time ago I received an email from reader Bill Deaver recommending that I visit and write about the Keene Cafe. Yes, it's that Bill Deaver, the one whose late brother Michael worked for President Ronald Reagan when he was our state's governor and later president. Michael, a Bakersfield native, was his deputy chief of staff and was given a lot of credit for crafting Reagan's image.

