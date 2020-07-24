Editor's note: The Fuchsian Pizza Sector was reviewed before the latest state order halting dine-in service in Kern County. It is currently offering takeout.
When a place like The Fuchsian Pizza Sector opens you really want to give it a rave review.
This isn’t your average pizza place. Not even close. It takes fusion cuisine in the pizza world to a whole new level, to the point that it has no similar competitor in this town. It’s like a restaurant version of Disney's “It’s a Small World” ride, though you don’t have to hear the song playing over and over again to the point that you lose your mind.
On the menu virtually every major world cuisine is represented: Italian, Chinese, Indian, Thai, Mexican, Greek, Burmese, Pakistani, Egyptian, Korean, Afghan and more. OK, the French got stiffed, but I’m not sure I ever want to eat a French pizza.
The combinations of the ingredients on all these specialty pizzas make it extremely difficult to narrow down your choices especially if you love adventurous food.
From the restaurant's Facebook page, I learned that this is a passion project for the owner, a New York native who can speak four languages, and her husband, a veteran and contractor.
On our visit we ordered the potato beef barcos ($10.95) from the appetizer part of the menu and also chose two small pizzas: the ThaiRist ($16.99) and the KingTut ($17.99).
The word barcos means boat and what you get is best described as a fresh fried turnover of ground beef, potatoes and sofrito (pureed garlic and vegetables) stuffed in a corn batter and served with a perfect companion, an Argentinian chimichurri sauce. Not greasy in the least, the fragrant presence of the corn worked well with the meat-rich filling. Prime ingredients are a signature of the kitchen.
The KingTut was an Egyptian pizza made with curried spinach, bits of ground lamb sausage (morsels, really, and I liked the small size), artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes and feta cheese. The Thai pizza had peanut chicken, bean sprouts, red onion, jalapeño slices, cilantro, peanuts and a coconut cream aioli. When faced with choices like this, who could order a traditional pizza?
When it comes to the thin crust, it's pedestrian compared to the rest of the pizza. At the top of the menu it states they make the thin crust fresh every day, but what we were served was blah and uninteresting, not adjectives you could attach to the rest of the pizza. In comparison the crust at Woodstock, a new California Avenue pizza parlor that we wrote about earlier this year, is amazing, and don’t get me started on how much I like the crust at Cubbie’s, a neighbor just to the west of this location off Harris Road near the Gosford Road Sam’s Club. I am hoping that some tweaking will occur in the future to bolster Fuchsian's competitive edge.
Of course it’s quite possible that in these days of carb awareness the subdued crust is intentional. The restaurant's Facebook page has this quote: "You can enjoy a pizza guilt free without overloading in carbs or even feeling heavy on the cheese." Maybe like Brian Wilson I’m just not made for these times, but I like going heavy on the carbs and the cheese.
Other than the reaction to the crust, the food was really decent leaving us with the impression as we left that we were well-fed.
The place is small but comfortable with a really cool large drawing on the wall that looks like a meeting of the U.N. with various cultures and races getting together and greeting each other. There is pendant lighting in the small dining room, wooden tables and booths in an attractive color scheme of natural wood and black, with a big green horizontal strip of fake grass running along the wall.
The crew is small as the restaurant opened as the pandemic was wearing on, and crowds are still small, but if you’re looking for a menu with many daring choices, this is the place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.