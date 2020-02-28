This is the city we live in.
When I interviewed an executive from Eureka! on the phone before the chain announced its intentions to build a restaurant in Bakersfield, he told me they had visited us and were most encouraged by the crowds they saw at restaurants like BJ’s Brewhouse, P.F. Chang’s and Chili's. He felt the city would be very receptive to their type of restaurant.
It has been.
When I had jury duty recently, I had a chance to talk to an executive for KFC who supervises all the restaurant chain’s Bakersfield locations. He told me that the store at the corner of Ashe Road and White Lane is the No. 1 volume KFC restaurant in the United States. Top dog. If you haven’t been there you might swing by and see if they’re doing something special to earn that crown, like maybe using 12 herbs and spices instead of just 11.
Chains tend to make a big splash when they open in Bakersfield. Famous Dave’s opened on Rosedale Highway when we were going through a serious barbecue drought, and for years it was the chain's top volume restaurant in the country.
Knowing all that, it should not surprise me that our very first Yard House restaurant has been almost impossibly popular from the day it opened in December. Of course we didn’t go in the first month. Who does that? We waited until a cold, dreary Tuesday in January, figuring people would want to stay home and stay warm especially on a weekday.
What madness. We went for what we thought was an early dinner — 6 p.m. — and found that the wait for a table was 45 minutes. Thought a spot at the bar in the center of the dining room would be possible, but the last two seats were snagged by an older couple walking far more briskly than I to snap them up. When we exited in defeat, the lobby was full of desperate souls, all standing, facial expressions looking like political refugees eager for freedom. It was hard to breathe there. I think oxygen was in short supply.
So we came back the next day at 4:30 and there was another full lobby of folks waiting for a table, but I spotted four empty seats at the bar and we enjoyed what is an amazing happy hour: $2 off beers, $4 off the tall half-yard beer glasses they’re famous for, some wines for $5 a glass and select appetizers and all pizzas for half price. This is a substantial value, and we sampled moo shu egg rolls ($5.23), a margherita pizza ($6.92) and I have to say they fit the Yard House formula we’ve enjoyed in L.A. and Orange County visits: quality food to go along with the 100 different beers on tap and all the TVs tuned to sports (NBA, college basketball, old NFL games being broadcast when we visited) while classic rock music plays in the background.
My companion thought the egg rolls were oddly named, stuffed with chicken, carrots, cilantro, spinach, chili cream cheese and green onions, but lacking the heavy plum influence we were expecting from anything with a moo shu name. There was a sauce on the side, possibly hoisin, but it seemed generic and unconvincing, lacking the umami, tangy elements we’ve enjoyed from the typical fermented soybean sauce. The pizza, however, was fantastic and a bargain at that price: thin crust, baked in a wood-burning oven, with slices of fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic gloves, a respectable tomato sauce, basil and tomato pieces. There are four other pizzas on the menu, and I wouldn’t hesitate to order any of them. I might have chopped up the garlic if I was making this in my kitchen, but it was tasty.
Eventually we were successful at securing regular seats and over our visit came to realize that Yard House is rewarding those patient Bakersfieldians in many ways. The atmosphere is hip, urbane and upscale, with high tops, booths, a great staff that hustles, little computers at most tables that speed the ordering process and bill paying as well as a selection of beers that includes local products (Kern River, Temblor, Lengthwise), lots of IPAs, seasonal releases, ciders, sours, browns and stouts. If you like beer, you’ll find something you like — even if it’s Belching Beaver Nitro Peanut Butter Milk Stout. (I lack the courage to try that one.)
The restaurant doesn’t take reservations but it does offer an option on its website to join the wait list in advance for select locations. However I was unable to make this work in connection with our Yard House. Online reservations are available at 10 different restaurants, but not here yet.
What can you expect? My buddy from the gym, Richard, who has not visited Yard House restaurants in other cities, said he thought it was a classier version of BJ’s, but he was not wildly impressed, possibly because he said beer nowadays leaves him feeling bloated. Aging is not fun. Yard House touts itself as a classic rock, craft/imported beer haven that makes everything from scratch, and each interior is different, though all have a glass-enclosed keg room (here on the wall above the entrance to the west). Founded in Long Beach in 1996, the chain now has 75 locations. In my experience, all Yard Houses are busy. A license to print money, I’m telling ya.
On another happy hour visit, I sat next to a Kiwi from New Zealand (the oil industry sure does help make Bakersfield cosmopolitan) and enjoyed the fried mac and cheese logs ($6.13 at happy hour) with the restaurant’s satisfying tomato bisque as a dipping sauce. He said he always eats at bars because you get the best service and don’t have to wait.
So for a third visit we got a beeper and sat down at the only two empty seats at the bar, but eventually wearied of waiting and ordered our food there, getting Wisconsin fried cheese curds ($11.25), and entrees of braised short rib ravioli ($17.75) and Mediterranean salmon ($25.95). The cheese curds looks freshly breaded in a thin beer batter with these small brown nubs randomly located on the outside and served with two decent sauces, a horseradish aioli and a honey sauce. Both entrees were amazing, the 10 raviolis al dente filled with perfectly cooked beef and topped with chopped fresh asparagus spears and sun-dried tomatoes with a light Marsala cream sauce. My companion’s salmon had a great rub complete with sesame seeds and she particularly appreciated all the food beneath it on the plate: quinoa, cauliflower, kale, pistachios and raisins. It gave off a healthy vibe but tasted great.
Regarding the beeper, we arrived at 5:52 p.m., they told us a half-hour and it went off at 6:23 p.m. which is amazingly close. But we had already ordered, yet none of the food, not even the cheese curds had arrived. We gave the buzzer back and a minute later all the food arrived at once. I know it’s busy, but some expert pacing would be expected. And utensils didn’t arrive until a couple of minutes after the food.
Even with the spotty, disorganized service, I don’t anticipate crowds to thin. That could take years.
This is the city we live in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.