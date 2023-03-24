 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Fredo's offers big flavors with small menu

I've had my eye on Fredo's for a long time now if only because that beautiful neon light with the restaurant's name embedded in the wall above the door seemed like a serious investment. I mean who spends cash on custom neon signs in our world today?

It took awhile but it opened late last year and readers told me I needed to get there to check it out. We finally did in February but our waiter told us they were still doing a "soft opening" and had no printed menus and in fact had only five food items to choose from: a Caesar salad for $12 and four pizzas ranging from $18 to $22. There was, however, a great drink and wine list and a trio of pizza chefs working near the front door, so we were not deterred.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases