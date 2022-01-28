PETE TITTL: For Bros in the know

The slang word bro actually dates back to the 1970s and was shorthand for a male friend, usually a fellow partier or surfer. There's a whole Wikipedia page on the word, ranging from its use at fraternities and the TV show "How I Met Your Mother" to the infamous "Don't tase me, bro!" (a real-life incident that quickly became a meme).
In the local dining scene, we have two new restaurants in the southwest that use the word in their name: Pizza Bros and Taco Bros. They could not be more dissimilar.
Pizza Bros recently opened in a former Cataldo's location on Stine Road. It's a small place with an "Aliens" two-player video game, a "Terminator 3" pinball game, a few tables and a giant, real slate pool table with no coins needed and all the balls resting in a net after going into the hold. In other words, it's free to play. That is very bro-friendly.
However, as we visited some customers came in and wanted to order beers with their pizza. It was not possible. That is definitely not bro-friendly. They walked out without ordering. My companion and I looked at each other and wondered how the financial benefits of overpriced beer missing from the bottom line would affect this restaurant's future.
The food wasn't bad at all, though be warned that the menu is extremely limited: six specialty pizzas, wings, wedges, cheese curds, cheese bread and fries. We ordered a pesto chicken personal pizza ($14.99), cheese curds ($5.50) and classic Buffalo wings ($11.99).
The pizza was pretty decent, very crispy thin crust brown on both the edge and the bottom and a charming mix of ingredients, a decent pesto sauce, tomatoes and chicken. The bone-in wings were large and very crispy with a respectable if indistinctive Buffalo sauce. The cheese curds were prefab and not comparable to the product Yard House has been offering locally. One value tip: We've seen a special on social media for a 14-inch pepperoni pizza for only $8.95.
We were the only customers in the place at the time, since beer with pizza was apparently not important enough to us. This was a stark contrast to the other Bros we visited, selling tacos and more.
I must say that I was one of the earliest visitors to the original Taco Bros on 23rd Street, where entrepreneurs took over an old coffee kiosk in a Wells Fargo parking lot and began offering quick Mexican food that you could get from the drive-thru, though they had two tables out front.
It has since grown to the point that I never don't see lines there, so they took over another small building on Ming Avenue with a bigger kitchen and two drive-thrus and it is instantly popular. As in, 30 minutes to get a takeout order, and the drive-thru lines snaked back to the road, people waiting patiently while playing games on their phones.
Another takeout customer was expressing her lack of patience to a man behind the counter who was explaining to this woman that it takes so long because they make everything to order, nothing is made in advance. To his right behind him, another employee was taking chips from a Taco Works box and putting them into small bags. The irony of all this was lost on everyone on the scene who wasn't an English teacher.
As at the downtown location, the food is good, and they've added new items, with keto choices and even cauliflower nachos. We ordered a shrimp bowl ($12.25), a birria taco with cheese ($4.49) and a combo plate with three asada tacos ($9.49). The bowl had small grilled shrimp, which were nice and brown, lots of rice, white whole beans, salsa, shredded cheddar and Jack cheese, a dollop of sour cream and guacamole and exemplified the "homemade" taste of the Taco Bros food that I think is the key to their success.
The birria taco was crispy on the outside but didn't have the excessive amounts of burnt cheese that I saw in the pictures on social media, but the consommé with it was perfect and the beef was so finely shredded, with just a bit of white onion and cilantro on top. It was irresistible. As with the combo, you get radish slices and a lime wedge on the side.
The asada was identical to what we've had downtown, not too dry, very beefy for such a humble cut. I don't expect the lines to abate for some time, as one of the fellow customers I talked to told me she usually went downtown and was so glad to see this one open up closer to her home.
