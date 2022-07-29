PETE TITTL: Food the star at Acapulco Seafood House

There is a loud, boisterous restaurant that opened on White Lane over a year ago called Culichi Town that offers fusion cuisine and Sinaloa-influenced Mexican food in a clublike atmosphere often with loud bands.
It’s impossible to ignore an elephant like that, even if I didn’t like the place mostly because it was so noisy that conversation was impossible.
Just to the southwest of Culichi is a place that’s the antithesis: Acapulco Seafood House, a quiet, humble restaurant with all sorts of seafood, soups, fajitas and no live entertainment. It’s located in a humble shopping center across from a Mexican bakery. It’s David to the Goliath nearby.
When we visited, the two TVs were tuned to a Major League Soccer match between Nashville and San Jose, and there were few customers at the laminated tables with metal chairs. I did notice they use four major food delivery services and have iPads near the cash register turned to each of the home pages of those giants, the better to turn out the food quickly.
We ordered a chicken burrito ($10.99), shrimp enchiladas ($17.99), a fish taco ($4.99) and camarones Costa Azul ($19.99).
The latter dish was our favorite of everything we sampled, bacon-wrapped shrimp with Jack and cheddar cheese, made special and distinctive with a healthy dose of caramelized onions and a barbecue sauce that sure seemed house-made though we can’t be sure of that. It didn’t hurt that on all the dinners they offer pot beans rather than refried and a rice made with corn that is much more naturally compatible with seafood than standard Spanish rice.
Everything else we sampled was also worth ordering. The chicken burrito may strike you as a dull choice, but they grilled it nicely after assembly, giving it a crispy exterior without deep frying, and the salsa used in it was an ultra-finely chopped mix of cilantro and white onion. And there were corn kernels inside that, too. More of those great whole beans and some rice in the middle, too.
The fish taco was made with a thin strip of white fish that had been freshly battered and deep fried, though I would have liked a grilled fish option, but I was thankful that they were restrained in doling out the white sauce that some restaurants think needs to weigh the creation down. Instead, they put fresh cabbage, tomato and some nice ultra-fresh avocado slices on it for flavor.
I was surprised by the thick sheet of cheddar and Jack cheese on top of the shrimp enchiladas, and I didn’t think they needed it. Yes, it is possible to have too much cheese, especially when the shrimp are so fresh-tasting.
For such a small restaurant, the menu is quite extensive, offering grilled shrimp, boiled shrimp, cured shrimp, shrimp with octopus and abalone. It’s a Bubba Gump operation in that regard. They do offer beer and margaritas, but I’m not sure if those are tequila margaritas or that wine-based variety. There is a sign outside saying the place is under new management, and it doesn’t have the crowds and noise of Culichi, so if you’re seeking an alternative and love Mexican seafood, give it a shot.
