PETE TITTL: Flavor reigns at Royal Taj Food

We were really jazzed when a friend told us that the Taj Mahal Indian restaurant on California Avenue had a new name, new owners (five months ago) and a new menu (though quite similar). And we were assured that it was quite good.
It's always great when someone's advice turns out to be accurate, as the Royal Taj (the new name) is impressive in a number of different ways. First of all, the atmosphere inside is quiet, thus qualifying as conversation-friendly, and classy in an understated way.
The menu is wildly extensive, with a large vegetarian section as well as an impressive list of lamb and goat entrees. And, based on our visit, the quality of the food matches what we expect from this varied and fascinating cuisine. Even my companion, who ranks Indian food right up there among her go-to favorites, was impressed by the fare here.
If you love Indian food — and we noticed the restaurant also appears to attract a large Indian clientele — you've got to check it out.
We went on a Friday night and the place was only moderately busy, so reservations aren't necessary. We ordered an assortment of foods: chicken curry ($13), shrimp garlic masala ($17.99), tandoori roti (whole wheat bread, $2.99) and garlic naan ($2.50) for breads and rice pillao ($5.99) to round it out.
My companion got a lentil soup ($3.50) to go for the next day. (Having created some amazing lentil soups herself, she said Royal Taj's version was one worth imitating in the future, rich without being heavy.)
One problem: There is a full bar but no wine list or drink list. For a restaurant doing so many other things well, that should be fixed. Anyway, a generous pour of chardonnay is $5.80. The lunch buffet is no longer offered, but we weren't a fan of that unless you want to sample a variety of menu items in one sitting.
Why were we impressed? At its best, Indian food should present a true complexity of textures and flavors that dazzles your palate, and the kitchen here delivers. Sure, I wanted to order chicken or lamb, two of my personal favorites with Indian food, but the shrimp tempted me with the tomatoes, onions and garlic in a brown sauce. I asked for the spicy version, and it was not overwhelming that way, though if you prefer more heat that is also available as well as mild.
The rice, which had green peas, tomatoes and saffron, looked deceptively simple but, like the chicken curry, it was so full of flavor that we consumed all of the double portion. The chicken curry had a pronounced onion flavor in my first bite, but as I dug into the stew it seemed different on other bites.
Another way you can tell that Indian food is working is the forks are flying around, dipping portions of rice in the sauces, the bread breaking off into bits for similar dipping. And I was accused of eating more than my share of the garlic naan, which I'm pleading no contest to that offense even if there is no actual video evidence to back it up.
Our waiter was Ravi, who may be the owner, and he was not obtrusive yet didn't ignore us, even as he took care of other tables. The timing of his appearances was quite polished.
Royal Taj Food can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
