 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Flavor reigns at Royal Taj Food

New restaurant a must-try for Indian food lovers

We were really jazzed when a friend told us that the Taj Mahal Indian restaurant on California Avenue had a new name, new owners (five months ago) and a new menu (though quite similar). And we were assured that it was quite good.

It's always great when someone's advice turns out to be accurate, as the Royal Taj (the new name) is impressive in a number of different ways. First of all, the atmosphere inside is quiet, thus qualifying as conversation-friendly, and classy in an understated way.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases