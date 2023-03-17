 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Flames Pizza has a leg up on competition

Regular readers of this column know I've talked about how competitive the pizza business is in this town. To stand out and survive, you have to have some specialties that build customer loyalty.

At Flames Pizza, it's the fried chicken and wedges.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases