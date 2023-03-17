PETE TITTL: Flames Pizza has a leg up on competition

Regular readers of this column know I've talked about how competitive the pizza business is in this town. To stand out and survive, you have to have some specialties that build customer loyalty.
At Flames Pizza, it's the fried chicken and wedges.
I've written recently about the same product at Rusty's Pizza Parlor, extolling the quality of its long, thick potato wedges made from fresh-cut potatoes, but Flames offers similar but quite distinctive wedges that will undoubtedly draw in passionate fans, and a fried chicken that is quite fetching.
When the small restaurant opened in a former Flame Broiler location in the Trader Joe's shopping center at the corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale, people raved about that chicken on social media, some moaning that the restaurant ran out too early in the evening. So we had to see what the fuss was about, and got there early (5 p.m.) on a Saturday night to sample it.
It's pretty amazing. We ordered a three piece with six potato wedges ($10.99), five Buffalo chicken wings ($4.45) and a creamy garlic chicken pizza ($12.99).
Why is the chicken drawing such passionate fans? It's super crispy, super dark, almost a mahogany color, simply breaded probably only with flour yet the meat inside is still moist and perfect, not dried out in the least. The wedges are made from fresh-cut potatoes, much thinner than the Rusty's product, and both the poultry and the potatoes have a strong black pepper presence.
We did not think it was possible to get us to reconsider the Rusty's product, but what Flames Pizza is selling is quite impressive.
My companion was impressed by the quality of the ingredients on that interesting pizza, which included fresh broccoli florets, green and white onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and what the menu calls "Zesty chicken." What makes it really work is the creamy garlic sauce, which you can also get on a creamy garlic combination and a creamy garlic vegetarian. The pizza is stacked with fresh veggies and the slightly scorched broccoli tasted great, leading me to wonder why you don't see that on more vegetarian pizzas. It works.
The wings were quite meaty but more with a dry rub than heavily sauced, and the interesting thing is they sell them for 89 cents each. Want 10 instead of six (the quantity most restaurants offer)? This is the place.
They also offer two sandwiches, calzones, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and garlic cheese bread. As at Rusty's, if you're feeding a family, look to the specials board. On the night we visited, they offered a large one-topping pizza, nine pieces of chicken with 15 wedges and a two-liter soda for $34.99.
The place is pretty small, with four flat screens tuned to sports, a red-and-white tile color scheme, functional booths and tables, no alcohol served, and a rectangular container that read "Don't Think Twice, Grab a Slice," so maybe they offer slices at lunch. (There was no pizza in there at dinner time.)
When we visited patience was required, though I was willing to supply that as long as they didn't run out of chicken. It took more than 30 minutes to get our food, and a lot seemed to be going out the door for delivery. One woman who ordered before me lost her patience and asked for a refund. Hope she didn't give up on the chicken.