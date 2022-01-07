PETE TITTL: Flame & Fire a cut above

Some readers underestimate the reconnaissance missions necessary in completing this column.
Let’s take Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse, an amazing new restaurant that was supposed to open in 2019, but I do not need to tell you what happened in recent years. It finally opened this fall and brings to Bakersfield something completely different, a Brazilian style of dining known as churrasco with meats carved tableside. Based on our visits, the quality is so alluring I think it could seduce some wavering vegetarians to reconsider their life choices.
Our first investigative mission was to visit at happy hour, available every day but Saturday in the bar. It wasn’t crowded but it will give you a chance to try some of the meats with less monetary investment. Glasses of house wine were only $5, and we tried the tri-tip on those little Brazilian tapioca cheese bread biscuits (best described as a variation on old-fashioned popovers) ($10) and the bacon-wrapped chicken ($8). It was a hint of what was ahead for us in the dinner experience, the meats smoky and juicy, the ambiance a variation on the classy but casual vibe we find at Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill.
My companion noted the tuck-and-roll booths and thought it reminded her of the Belvedere Room at the Padre. Not many people were in the bar, but the dining room was packed. Both of the small meat plates came with chimichurri, that signature Argentinian sauce made from parsley, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and red pepper flakes that is a grilled meat's best friend.
The second investigative session came from gym friend Richard, a pool contractor who's been in a lot of different businesses and seems to know almost anything going on in town. He had been there a couple of times in the first week it opened, and with a party of four they dropped more than $400, but considerably less when he visited with a couple of other businessmen later. He said he hoped they could make it, met the owners, hoped they could pull it off like they have at the other two locations up in Northern California (Folsom and Roseville).
He did give me one vital tidbit: They were originally taking walk-ins but it got so crowded that reservations are required. That was a helpful tip.
My third info-gathering event was talking to my brother-in-law Henry from Taft who had not yet visited but was stoked about the opportunity as he fondly recalled visiting a similar restaurant in Mexico on his travels south. There is no other style of dining like this, he said, and his fondest memory of all the meats he consumed was turkey, which certainly had to be the cheapest offering. Another brother-in-law John from Pismo Beach said he visited a similar restaurant while on a work trip to Atlanta and warned me, “Get ready for a meat storm!”
Finally we went for dinner and were treated to some amazing things ranging from fantastic fire-roasted veggies to grilled pineapple coated with cinnamon (more on that later) and some of the best lamb I've had in years. Yes, it's expensive, but we only spent $19 on wine and my companion wanted to skip the skewers of meat and go with the market table dinner ($32.95) instead of the rodizio dinner ($54.95), which entitles you to the sliced product from the skewers brought around by wandering servers.
If you go full bore as I did, you get a little piece of cardboard with a yes (SIM) on one side and no (NÃO) on the other. You can use that as a signal to the folks walking around with the skewers that you're willing to consume more protein or not. Yes, I did reach the point where I had to keep it no to sample all the market table wares. One interesting thing is that like In-N-Out, there's a Bible verse citation on the bottom for Romans 10:9.
First, let's talk about the market table, which is actually two different areas of food. One is hot, featuring rice, roasted potatoes, roasted salmon and a classic Brazilian black bean dish called feijoada that is sometimes made with ham and sausage. We both agreed that the salmon was disappointing, both fishy tasting and dried out, but the black beans were amazing. There was also a very rich lobster bisque nearby, but it was only lukewarm for some reason.
On the other table there was a real feast, especially of the cold, fire-grilled vegetables on platters that included asparagus, zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes and broccoli. Trying these considerably reduced my protein consumption. There were three different types of greens you could use for a salad, along with hearts of palm, manchego cheese, plenty of shrimp, smoked salmon, salami and a simple fresh mango salad made with cilantro that was irresistible.
When it comes to the non-meat grilled items, the star is the pineapple roasted with cinnamon on the outside. Henry and his wife had fond memories of that. I realize it sounds weird till you try it, but it was simply amazing and really cuts to the appeal of Flame & Fire. You will get new sensations, new tasting experiences by visiting this restaurant. Those deep-fried bananas they brought out at some point is another example. Yes, I've had that dish before, but not the way they make it.
You could linger here for hours just to sample all the treats they bring out on the skewers, which you can see prepared behind three windows in a performance kitchen of sorts that usually had a half-dozen people attending to the proteins. There were so many different types of steaks coming out, including bottom sirloin, a garlic steak rich with garlic oil that was just wonderful, tri-tip, filet mignon, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, sausages, barbecued pork ribs and a leg of lamb that was so tender and flavorful it reminded me how great lamb can taste if handled properly.
Make sure to get some of the chimichurri on your plate for these delights. And the crew walking around with the skewers will even ask you how well done you'd like your cut, which they slice off on the spot. I recommend small pieces of everything on the first go-round so you can detect which ones are your personal favorites. Ironically the only thing we didn't get to sample was the bacon-wrapped chicken.
My only other complaint was that the black lager Brazilian beer was not available when we visited at happy hour. Supply problems, I'm sure. It's to the point in our world today when I'm surprised when anything is available. There are only two "chef's specials" on the menu, a spicy shrimp cocktail add-on for $18 to your rodizio dinner and a 32-ounce tomahawk steak with the market table extras for $109.
The whole operation is all you care to eat, so I'd recommend pacing yourself somewhat or you may run out of stamina. The funniest moment was when our waitress asked us if we wanted dessert (they offer six creations). We were spent.
Flame & Fire is one of the best new restaurants to open in Bakersfield and can be recommended for a fine dining experience.