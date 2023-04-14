 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Firestone still ignites praise

I haven’t written a column about Firestone Grill since it opened back in 2016. It doesn’t mean I haven’t visited occasionally, tried and enjoyed almost everything on the menu and documented its ever-so-slight evolutionary changes.

This is a place that has the meats. Sorry, Arby’s, but you’re not in its league. In fact the restaurant chain I’d compare this place to, and I mean it as the highest compliment, is In-N-Out Burger. The people who work there are pleasant, hustle and always try to exceed your expectations.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

