PETE TITTL: Firestone still ignites praise

I haven’t written a column about Firestone Grill since it opened back in 2016. It doesn’t mean I haven’t visited occasionally, tried and enjoyed almost everything on the menu and documented its ever-so-slight evolutionary changes.
This is a place that has the meats. Sorry, Arby’s, but you’re not in its league. In fact the restaurant chain I’d compare this place to, and I mean it as the highest compliment, is In-N-Out Burger. The people who work there are pleasant, hustle and always try to exceed your expectations.
No, it hasn’t changed a lot since we last wrote a whole column about the place, other than maybe becoming a bit quieter and more conversation-friendly. But you will not mistake it for a library. There’s sports all over, the staff is cleaning up tables with astonishing speed and I was frankly stunned at how fast that kitchen crew had our food ready after we ordered it.
Let’s talk noise first. My biggest complaint when it first opened was that a normal conversation was close to impossible. I once went there with co-workers and though we seated ourselves as far away from the bar, the counter and the front door as we could, there was no refuge from the din.
In fact, a local attorney wrote me an email after its opening warning that employees would have a workers' comp case if they worked there a long time due to hearing loss. Something that he noted is easily reduced by baffles near the ceiling.
On our most recent visit, it sure seemed like I could talk to my companion without straining. She said she thought it seemed quieter. Could be loss of hearing due to aging, though it didn’t seem like the dozens of TVs on the wall tuned to basketball and hockey that night had the volume turned on so I would guess the owners followed that attorney’s advice.
Of course, tri-tip is king here, that famous sandwich ($14) on the French roll being ordered way too many times by me in the past for my general health. The burgers are a close second and they are a good example of the value you find on the menu. A third-pound burger is $6.49, which is a fast food price nowadays.
My personal favorites are the ABC burger ($8.99, avocado, Jack cheese and bacon) and the monster burger ($8.99, double patties with Jack and cheddar cheese).
My companion had to order an old favorite on this visit, the small Cobb salad ($10.99) with tri-tip, and, unless you’re completely famished, a small would be fine. The bowl filled with leaf lettuce, red pepper strips, onion, tomato, bacon and blue cheese had to be 10 inches in diameter and at least 5 inches deep.
The tri-tip is finely minced, but the smokiness is evident as it usually is on almost everything on the menu. Her only complaint was that the bacon was too fatty, and I concurred. There are five dressings to choose from, all presented on the side, and you can sub chicken in if you prefer that meat to the tri-tip.
I ordered the chicken taco ($5.49) and the seven pork ribs dinner ($17.99). Now I’m always amused by folks who think a taco shouldn’t cost more than a buck, but what Firestone Grill gives you is best described as an open-face burrito.
They take a larger soft flour tortilla, melt some cheddar and Jack cheese, put some meat and chopped lettuce inside and it’s a meal in itself if you’re not that hungry. It fits the value profile we were talking about above.
I love the pork ribs dinner because there’s a decent rub on these meaty bones, you can get the sauce on the side, the chili beans and garlic bread served with it make for a great meal. (You can get a salad on the side instead of the beans, but I just can’t. The beans are so full of random bits of meat, undoubtedly from another day, and I’ve sometimes ordered them as a side for $2.99).
The garlic bread is crispy and seems to have small bits of garlic embedded in the crunchy side of the bread.
There is a veggie avocado sandwich ($7.49) available on wheatberry bread, but I’ve never been able to quash the memories of all the other menu items that I love and ordered it. Someday, maybe, I’ll be strong enough.
Happy hour is available in the bar on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and it does have some deals: half-priced spicy wings, draft beers for $3.50 or $4, and half-priced well drinks. On Sundays, bloody marys and mimosas are $5.
With service, you have the option of sitting in an area with table service or ordering at the counter and choosing your table in another area of the dining room. We went that road, though we’ve gone the table service route in the past, and the speed and attentiveness of either is quite striking.
After ordering at the counter, I ambled over to the bar to get some drinks and before he was done serving those and me paying for them they called our number. As we were eating, our plates were cleared pretty quickly and, since the place is usually busy, that’s just smart business. And, of course, the folks taking the order at the cash register had that pleasant, efficient In-N-Out way of working.
Firestone Grill can be recommended for a fine dining experience.