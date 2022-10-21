 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Epic Wings on way to living up to its name

It's understandable if you believe that smartphones and apps are taking over the restaurant industry. Not only do all the major delivery services use apps to make ordering from your smartphone so easy, all the chains use them and even some local restaurants such as Frugatti's have an app.

They are quite handy in so many ways: Once you put it on your phone, you can be notified of special deals, and some offer points for free food based on past purchases. It's really changing the business.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget