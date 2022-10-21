PETE TITTL: Epic Wings on way to living up to its name

It's understandable if you believe that smartphones and apps are taking over the restaurant industry. Not only do all the major delivery services use apps to make ordering from your smartphone so easy, all the chains use them and even some local restaurants such as Frugatti's have an app.
They are quite handy in so many ways: Once you put it on your phone, you can be notified of special deals, and some offer points for free food based on past purchases. It's really changing the business.
You walk into McDonald's on White Lane and it seems most customers order on the app and are waiting for the three- or four-digit number associated with their order to be called out. And the restaurant we're writing about today, Epic Wings, has one that is quite impressive.
The San Diego-based chain has been opening up stores in our city, one on Stine, another coming soon on Panama Lane, and it has quite an impressive story, told on its website and the back of the takeout menu.
The Sacco family moved from New York to San Diego back in 1982 and brought Buffalo-style chicken wings to the area in a restaurant called Wings N' Things. They claim people were so unfamiliar with the product that they had to use free samples to build the business.
They say they use chicken that has never been frozen, make breadsticks from scratch daily and all sauces and dips are made in house. There are no microwaves, freezers or heat lamps at any location. They now have 26 restaurants in the U.S., most in California and Arizona.
We used the app to order, and it was impressive because it was so easy to use. On our visit, we ordered a four-piece tenderloin strips meal ($11.95), a six-piece chicken wings meal ($11.95), the epic chicken fries ($11.95) and an order of pizza sticks ($10.95). We ordered at 6:21 p.m. and the app said it would be ready in 20 minutes. The restaurant had it assembled and ready to go in a mere 10 minutes.
I must say they do a lot of things well here. I was so impressed by the very meaty size of the wings, fried without batter, and we had them tossed in a buttery lemon pepper sauce. Ultra-crisp and batterless just like Wing Stop.
The fries are fresh-cut and getting the epic fries, with chicken chunks, choice of sauce, melted cheese and chipotle ranch, is the way to go, though to keep it from becoming a horribly gloppy mess I would get the ranch on the side, because the garlic Parmesan sauce we chose with the fries and chicken was perfect without it.
My companion was so impressed with the tenderloin strips, which were perfectly battered long strips of breast meat, twisted this way and that, so crispy and perfect with a medium Buffalo sauce.
She almost always finds products like this to be too heavily processed to be appealing, but that was not the case here. Of all that we sampled, she was the most enthusiastic about that.
Like Olive Garden, Epic Wings make its own bread sticks, which have a similar appeal though the seasoning is applied with more restraint.
What fascinated me was the "pizza" in which they took two breadsticks and topped them with the sauce of your choice (we used sweet chili), chopped chicken chunks, and mozzarella cheese. Odd to say the least, and I'm still not sure I'm as impressed with it as I was the fries, wings or chicken strips.
All meals come with two breadsticks and carrot and celery sticks and either ranch or blue cheese dip. They also offer a chicken salad made with romaine lettuce and a lot of family packs serving up to 10 people.
The Stine Road location has a clean and functional family atmosphere with booths and tables, TVs tuned to sports and a wooden floor. Beer and wine will be available in the future.
I must say I was skeptical about this place going in, as chicken wings are as common in our city as tacos and how can a new place stand out, but Epic Wings made a great first impression on us.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.