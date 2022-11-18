 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Empire state of mind at Slicer's Pizza

A few months ago, I told you about an under-the-radar pizza place up in the northeast that was worth recommending, Queen Pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Today I have an even lower-profile new pizza place in the same area of town that specializes in New York-style pizza that is worth checking out.

I can hear the sighs all over town already. Actual New York-style pizza in Bakersfield? Right! You've lost it old man. Everyone claims to offer New York-style pizza, even the chains roll it out, but if you've been to the Big Apple and sampled the real thing you usually roll your eyes.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections