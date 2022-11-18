PETE TITTL: Empire state of mind at Slicer's Pizza

A few months ago, I told you about an under-the-radar pizza place up in the northeast that was worth recommending, Queen Pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Today I have an even lower-profile new pizza place in the same area of town that specializes in New York-style pizza that is worth checking out.
I can hear the sighs all over town already. Actual New York-style pizza in Bakersfield? Right! You've lost it old man. Everyone claims to offer New York-style pizza, even the chains roll it out, but if you've been to the Big Apple and sampled the real thing you usually roll your eyes.
Of course, some devoted New Yorkers go as far as claiming that the secret is using the actual tap water, which even the water snobs in my family have found to taste more amazing than bottled water, though others say the key is using a high-gluten bread flour.
My definition of what makes a great New York pizza starts with the crust, which has to have a particular, distinctive style. It's thin but not too thin. Not Pizzaville cracker-style thin. It's crisp on the edges and soft enough to be folded when you eat it the way John Travolta did it in "Saturday Night Fever." The slices are large and wide, and any toppings go on top of the cheese.
You can get all this at Slicer's Pizza, a new place that opened up just west of the Sherwin-Williams paint store. The operation is a lot like a Domino's, with no dine-in seating, just a few chairs to wait for your order. It's a shame as the wall to the left as you enter has this cool mural photo of Times Square that really sets the mood. A few tables wouldn't hurt.
One of the main benefits of the place is that like a real New York pizza place they do sell slices, but only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We, unfortunately, were visiting after those hours so we ordered a half-order of potato wedges ($5), a half-order of chicken wings ($9) and two 14-inch pizzas (the smallest they sell): spicy chicken veggie ($23) and a John Graham pizza ($19).
I have been to New York on many occasions, always get pizza there (my favorite is Lombardi's) and I must say this product was simply amazing for a number of reasons. The crust was perfect: dark brown on the outside and on the bottom, thin, but with a yeasty, bready texture just above the bottom. I was frankly shocked.
I tried to invite my favorite ex-New Yorker, John Harte, along for the experience of trying this, but he was unavailable. As he lives on that side to town, I'm sure he'll agree with me should he ever sample it. And, yes, you can fold the slice easily, so Travolta would approve.
The John Graham has pepperoni slices, sausage pieces and black olive above the cheese. The sausage tasted like real sweet Italian sausage, not the dreck that so many pizza places call "sausage." The proportions of sauce, cheese and toppings was as perfect as the crust.
Yet if I had to choose between the two that we sampled, my favorite would have to be that spicy chicken veggie, which was almost like a vegetarian pizza for someone on their way to tapering off of meat consumption. The spicy chicken was thinly sliced strips of chicken breast, but the mix of veggies was what made it special: ginger, yellow onions, jalapeno slices, artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes.
Other interesting pizzas we will try in the future include "alotta ricotta" (pepperoni and meatball with that cheese) and supreme meat (sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, meatball, chorizo, hot link and bacon).
The wings and the wedges were OK. They seemed like they were baked, which is OK, a lot of places are doing that now, but they just didn't have the memorable charm of the pizzas. Almost like the folks who created this place didn't have their heart in that. And who remembers any wings from New York City?
Slicer's can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
