PETE TITTL: EL Cuscatléco a fine addition to downtown dining

A promising new Salvadoran restaurant has moved into the old Fishlips location in downtown Bakersfield, and we were sold after just one visit.
Why? Maybe it was the thick, moist corn tortillas, which were just perfect dipped into the pureed dark bean mix that is served with every entrée. Maybe it was the pupusas — we ordered two — that are as addicting as tacos once you sample them. Or maybe it was the startling, fascinating entrees including a beef hash made special with finely chopped radishes, mint and a squeeze of lemon.
In any case, El Cuscatléco, which means "The Salvadoran," made a great first impression.
The decor has not changed much since the last tenant, which was the Hot Pot Spot, but it's clean, functional and appropriate for this price level. Yes, there's a page of Mexican favorites, but we went right to the Salvadoran offerings, ordering an entree and a pupusa each: My companion chose the pechuga encebollada ($15.50, described on the menu as "grilled chicken breast marinaded in onion") and a bean and cheese pupusa ($3.50), while I selected the salpicon de res ($14.75, the beef hash I referenced above) and a shrimp pupusa ($5.50).
The great thing about the pupusas is that if you're not that hungry you can get one or two of those and you'll be fine. They're like a decent sandwich, about a half-inch high, so hot that we could tell they were made to order, the masa moist and perfect for the stuffing inside.
My companion almost made a major mistake and ordered just the beans without the cheese, but the combination of the cheese and that black bean mix was perfect. My shrimp pupusa had a few bits of tomato in it with the cheese and the shellfish, the shrimp just a bit larger than I anticipated, but quite a few inside. There are 14 different options and my companion plans on getting the cheese and jalapeno next time.
(The next day, my companion brought these treats up at work, learning three co-workers had visited El Salvador, so they all decided to go ahead and get them delivered to work that day. They sampled a wide variety and all were sold on the quality, comparing them favorably to what they sampled in the Central American country.)
I was confused by the description of my companion's entree as being "marinated" in onion and wondered if the restaurant was using onion juice. In fact, based on what I saw on the plate it looked like they just cooked the chicken breast with onion strands, which were lightly caramelized.
My hash was quite good. I was expecting ground beef, but I got the most finely minced beef mixed with tiny bits of onion, tomatoes, radishes, mint and a fresh lemon spritz. The flavors and textures were amazing — so many sharp flavors like the mint and the radishes that it was quite startling. Both of us were digging into it, mixing it with the rice, which had bits of peas, carrots and corn in it, and heaping it onto the tortillas. It was a memorable meal.
Early in the meal they bring out the curtido, Salvadoran cabbage coleslaw, with some hot oil. It's a cabbage that really needs that hot oil in my opinion; adding that makes it as unique a taste as the hash. Like kimchi, it's an acquired taste.
The chips brought out with salsa when we were seated were stale. That's about the worst I can say about El Cuscatléco, which is yet another new and different addition to the Bakersfield dining scene.
El Cuscatléco can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
