 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Discover city’s best-kept dining secret

Bread & Honey serving great dinner options, sandwiches, rich pastries

In this job I get to visit all the new places but getting back to them as they evolve and change after that first visit can be a challenge. I’m dependent on readers and my neighbors like Lawrence to keep me in the loop of what’s happening.

Lawrence gave me the word that Bread & Honey, which got a really positive review from me earlier in the year shortly after it opened, had stepped up its game and was even more impressive lately, especially at dinner. We had visited mostly for breakfast and lunch since the bread, pastries and egg creations were so impressive, but we had to go back, and, as usual, Lawrence knows his stuff.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases