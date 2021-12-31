PETE TITTL: Dinner without the show at Kyoto Japanese Grill

There are times in life when you may have a craving for teppan grill food but don't have the time to sit through the chef stacking raw white onion rings up to resemble a volcano, pouring alcohol into it and lighting it on fire.
Kyoto Japanese Grill has the solution. This tiny, mostly to-go hibachi and limited sushi restaurant located just south of The Park at River Walk on Stockdale Highway gives you that kind of food, made quickly and much less expensively to satisfy their food urge.
There are only three tables in the place, only a half-dozen sushi rolls, but when we visited almost everyone was getting the hibachi plates, even firefighters from a nearby station.
Word spread quickly that the food was good, and the place is owned by the family that kept the much bigger Akira Japanese Restaurant on California Avenue open for decades. Scaling down seems a smart move, as there's not a lot of competition for this kind of food, especially in this part of town.
There are nine different hibachi plates to choose from, six sushi rolls and seven side orders. On our visit, my companion chose the shrimp hibachi ($14.50), and I selected the steak and chicken ($17.50). The wait was reasonable, about 15 minutes, and it was fun to watch the busy grill in the back making the rice, the vegetables, the protein sources.
My companion noted that this kind of food can fool you into thinking you're eating healthy food with all those veggies, the rice, the clean proteins but then the soy sauce, the salt and the oil that make it taste so good can make you wonder later. I didn't see a sign anywhere saying, "No MSG used," but, based on the reaction in my throat, I have to believe it was there.
Regardless the food was awesome, and the cost was a special value as it seemed about half the price that I remember paying from teppan grill visits. No expensive comic chef to pay, I guess.
The stir-fried veggies were great because you get the onion and the squash, but you also get broccoli instead of the more commonly used mushrooms. I missed the mushrooms with the beef, but the broccoli works just fine.
The rice is nearly perfect with finely minced bits of carrots and onions mixed in (but no fried egg), enough oil to get that fried, slightly crunchy texture and taste and it goes so well with everything else.
I overheard the young man behind the counter taking orders (it's a small staff — we saw only four people working) telling a customer that his favorite had to be the shrimp. I understood why after sampling my companion's meal. The shrimp were large, fresh tasting, crunchy brown from grilling with small bits of brown garlic on the outside. Holy cow, they were good.
My steak and chicken were both tender and similarly caramelized in spots from the grill; and realistically, unless you are exceptionally hungry, it will be difficult to finish either of these meals in one sitting.
The plates came with an exceptional mustard-garlic dipping sauce and a slightly sweeter ginger sauce that was merely OK in comparison. The mustard works with most of the meats, the ginger for the shrimp and the veggies. And I was impressed again at the quality of these sauces for these prices. Obviously freshly made in the kitchen.
Other plates include filet mignon ($21.50) and vegetable ($11.50) as well as chicken katsu ($12.50), which features steamed rice and side salad as sides for the deep-fried chicken. Sushi options include spicy tuna and California rolls, the Las Vegas roll, tempura roll and firecracker roll.
If you're not as hungry, you can go right to the side orders and piece together a smaller order such as fried rice ($5.95), miso soup ($2) and a side order of chicken or shrimp ($5.50).
Do note the short hours for lunch and dinner. Basically, six hours a day and closed on Sunday, but I do think once online ordering and delivery are available, this place will be filling the parking lot.
We did email the owner, Brandon In, who is the son of Yung In, the longtime owner of Akira who closed the restaurant after 30 years due to the pandemic.
"I created Kyoto to change the typical teppanyaki meal," he wrote. "For most people this style of food was not always the most convenient because of the time commitment involved with the show and waiting times. My main goal was to deliver the same quality and massive portions Akira was famous for in a simple version that supported everyone. When I was a student-athlete, I struggled with finding a balance between quality food and a reasonable price point. With Kyoto, I am happy to say that we were able to create this."