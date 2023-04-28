 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Diners can enjoy la Buena Vida

I get pretty stoked when a new place opens, and I can confidently send readers there without reservation.

That description pretty much fits Buena Vida Tapas & Lounge, a new bar/restaurant that opened in the former Chuy's location on New Stine Road in the southwest. That place closed last year, and I have heard they will be relocating to a new location near Stockdale High School, and it's important to note that their restaurant on Rosedale Highway is still open.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

