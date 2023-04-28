PETE TITTL: Diners can enjoy la Buena Vida

I get pretty stoked when a new place opens, and I can confidently send readers there without reservation.
That description pretty much fits Buena Vida Tapas & Lounge, a new bar/restaurant that opened in the former Chuy's location on New Stine Road in the southwest. That place closed last year, and I have heard they will be relocating to a new location near Stockdale High School, and it's important to note that their restaurant on Rosedale Highway is still open.
This new place, however, is nothing like Chuy's in a lot of ways. The interior has been completely redone in a tasteful way, and there are small plates and full dinners if you're hungrier. If you're a foodie who hasn't discovered it yet, you will undoubtedly embrace it, and it will be calling to your taste memory every week or so.
The whole place really reminds me of the scene in Tulum, the Mexican city on the Yucatan Peninsula that is close to great ancient Mayan ruins and has a laid-back but excellent food scene (or if you're looking for an American comparison, you might consider Santa Barbara). As is the trend nowadays, there are two pages of innovative and admittedly pricey drinks, including a margarita flight ($20 for four of their eight flavors).
I selected the house margarita ($11), which the menu said was made with fresh sweet and sour, while my companion chose a house chardonnay ($7.50 for what seemed like a glass of Mondavi Woodbridge). The margarita was distinctive as it was presented in what looks like a huge wine glass with a stem, and like most of what we sampled it did seem exceedingly fresh.
For food, I chose the rib-eye taco plate ($18) after reading someone raving about it on social media and a side of the Latin fried rice ($8), while my companion, briefly tempted by the sauteed shrimp salad ($18), settled on the chicken poblano ($13).
Everything was exceptional, both creative, fresh and well-executed, but if I had to pick a must-order, it would be that fried rice for so many reasons. What this kitchen is working on is more Latin American and Caribbean than Mexican, a good bit of fusion in the inspiration and delivery, and this rice was a perfect example of how they'll use the various cuisines from those parts of the world in innovative ways.
The rice had whole black beans, pieces of bacon and a nice mix of veggies, including red onions, sauteed bell peppers, red peppers and carrots, with cotija cheese and pickled onions on top. It was not in the least oily, which was great, the veggies were fresh, the combinations of tastes and textures was so winning that I can't imagine myself visiting and not ordering this side dish.
The taco plate, served with a container of pot beans, was also excellent, made with great strips of beef steak, fresh-made corn tortillas, pickled onions, queso fresco, a great habanero salsa that added some real bite and freshly made guacamole. The size of the tacos, even without that rice above that I shared, made it more than a small plates dinner.
My companion's dinner had fire-grilled chicken strips presented in a creamy poblano sauce with roasted corn, poblano rojas strips adding a smoky flavor without much heat, a mound of white rice topped with a fan of sliced avocado, and cotija cheese sprinkled all over everything. The green sauce was quite inviting, while two fresh-made tortillas on the side were the perfect final touch.
There are many other innovative menu items, such as bone marrow tacos topped with grilled rib-eye ($22), albondigas made with wagyu-style meatballs ($15), ceviche ($14) and corn spears served elote style ($12).
What makes the atmosphere so inviting? There are lots of cool original neon creations on the walls and lighting provided by what my companion described as macrame wicker pendant lighting. There is an attractive wood floor, wainscoting with a pleasant blue tone on top on one wall, an inviting bar with about a dozen seats, and a patio outside that will be great until Bakersfield really heats up.
It seems a lot smaller than Chuy's — I'm sure they're leasing less space — but that adds a more intimate feel, I think. Relaxed date-night material.
Service was so polished from our waiter, Cesar, who seemed as professional as it comes, always pleasant and helpful. The restaurant is adequately staffed for a new place, though admittedly not a lot of folks have discovered it yet.
Buena Vida Tapas & Lounge is already on the list of best new restaurants to open in Bakersfield this year. The good life indeed. It can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
