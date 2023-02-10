 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?

The antithesis of that situation is Rusty's Pizza Parlor in both Santa Barbara and Bakersfield. The dad, Roger Duncan, opened his first pizza parlor back in 1969 in Isla Vista near UC Santa Barbara, adding two more within three years and others as far away as Carpinteria. His daughter, Cyndi Hicks, who grew up busing tables at the age of 8, moved to Bakersfield in 1991 and opened a delivery-only location, leading to nine Rusty's locations in the area. Evidently Roger is nothing like the scheming, manipulative John Dutton.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

