PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
The antithesis of that situation is Rusty's Pizza Parlor in both Santa Barbara and Bakersfield. The dad, Roger Duncan, opened his first pizza parlor back in 1969 in Isla Vista near UC Santa Barbara, adding two more within three years and others as far away as Carpinteria. His daughter, Cyndi Hicks, who grew up busing tables at the age of 8, moved to Bakersfield in 1991 and opened a delivery-only location, leading to nine Rusty's locations in the area. Evidently Roger is nothing like the scheming, manipulative John Dutton.
Now a new Rusty's has opened at the corner of Ming and Wible, north of the Valley Plaza in a location that was once home to IHOP and later a restaurant named Clay's. The building has an express drive-thru lane, a brilliant touch in this era of app ordering and easy pickup. It's a pretty sleek-looking place with stacked gray stone, nice accent lighting and an appearance that exudes modern visuals.
Although we haven't written about the Rusty's restaurants in this column for over a decade, that doesn't mean we haven't spent some money there. And the new place, which a counterperson told us will replace the old location in the former Target shopping center just to the north, is a small but impressive place.
Testing out the new drive-thru, we ordered chicken and wedges online on a busy NFL playoff Sunday and the process was pretty slick. Only problem was that I couldn't order online the way I like as only the old 1410 Wible address was linked, not the new 1500 Wible with the drive-thru lane. So I had to call the number and phone in an order for three-piece chicken and wedges ($11.29), figuring pizza would be more forgiving and this would be a real test.
The woman on the phone told me it would be ready in 20 minutes, I got there in 10 minutes and it was paid for and on my way with the food in two minutes. Definitely a time-saver on those busy nights if you don't want delivery.
As solid and dependable as the pizza is, the wedges are the real star. Our oldest daughter, Angie, used to spend a lot of money getting them delivered from the Laurelglen location. What makes them special is that they are fresh-cut. You can see the boxes of fresh potatoes behind the counter, as at In-N-Out, though you don't see the crew cutting them, battering them and frying them.
When I see comments on social media with people claiming others are just as good (and the Magoo's Pizza on District Boulevard is pretty darn close), I usually sample them and find them deficient. There's a sweet starchiness, a baked-potato softness to the interior, the batter is never greasy and they are long and thick.
On our visit to the newest Rusty's, we sampled the wedges with chicken along with a small pan Rusty's special pizza ($15.85) and a half meatball sub ($5). If you've lived in Bakersfield a long time, this passes for comfort food as the odds are you've had it over the years and it seldom changes, like the pizzas at Pizzaville just up the road.
We got the pan version of the pizza rather than the thin crust and it really isn't the super-thick crust you might find at, say, BJ's or any of the so-called deep dish pizzas that really aren't. Their special has pepperoni, salami, olive, onions, mushrooms, sausage chunks and either anchovies or bell peppers if you request them. Considering those last two items are pretty much in the love-'em-or-hate-'em category, it's wise to handle it like that.
If you haven't tried the meatball sub, it's worth recommending. They present it open-faced, scorched in the oven after assembly to melt the cheese. It's on a French roll, a thick spread of tomato sauce under a generous portion of mozzarella and Jack cheese on one side, and four meatballs under more cheese on the other side. In the past, the sandwich has been served with the meatballs sliced, but on this visit they were whole. You could assemble it to be a real sandwich but we just pick at it. It's quite satisfying.
There are a few games for the youngsters but not too many and, like the Laurelglen location we frequent, they have TVs tuned to sports. There's a birthday party/get-together room and a regular dining room with laminate tables and metal chairs. No picnic bench seating here.
Four draft beers and two wines (merlot and white zinfandel) will be available soon once the ABC gives the green light. Keep your eye out for their specials, such as the large one-topping pizza and six-piece chicken and wedges for $34.99 when we visited. It's also worth noting that they offer gluten-free vegan crusts if you're so inclined.
The crew was quite polished for a new place, and there were not a lot of customers in the dining room yet. It seemed a lot of food was going out for delivery.
