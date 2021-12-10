PETE TITTL: Come for the tortillas, stay for the rest at El Tazumal

This is what it’s like to do this job: Some days you walk into a place and you’re the only customer. The place has not been extensively remodeled. You’ve heard the tamales and pupusas are good, but they’re not available at night. Our waitress speaks very little English. You could become concerned.
Don’t prejudge, especially when handmade tortillas are involved. We didn’t and were rewarded appropriately.
We were visiting El Tazumal Restaurant on Oak Street in what was formerly a La Mina restaurant, a building that had been home to many different restaurants over the decades. The big sign outside has been painted blue, the remodeling work inside has been understandably delayed until the funds justify it, and it might work as these folks previously ran a successful Mexican-Salvadoran restaurant in the northeast on Kern Canyon Road.
Pupusas are a star of Salvadoran cuisine for a good reason: think of a stuffed thick tortilla, a mesa cake with your choice of with ground chicken (revueltas) and cheese, beans and cheese or sausage (mixtas, though I thought that’s more Guatemalan than Salvadoran). All three of those are available at breakfast for $6 and based on what they did with the tortillas at dinner, I think they’re worth ordering.
(The tamales I had been advised by a friend to order must be a special; although they are listed on the restaurant's website, they're not on the current menu.)
As it was, I selected the bistec Salvadoreno ($11.99) and my companion chose the camarones a la diabla ($14.99), and we ordered tortillas (3 for $1), one set of corn and one set of flour.
Tortillas like this make everything better, which means I will be back for breakfast. My entrée was like a reasonable carne asada steak, thin but filling the plate and topped with a hearty brown gravy and an abundance of sauteed red and green peppers and onions with a row of moist Spanish rice separating the meat and gravy from the very pureed refried beans and one of those obligatory salads that did have radish and cucumber wedges on it as redeeming notes. You might think those would go well when you wrap up chunks of beef in the tortillas but trust me those veggies on top of the beef were a far better choice. No dressing, so I just ate some of the salad raw.
My companion’s plate looked quite similar with the same tender veggie strips mixed in with the shrimp and the medium diabla sauce. Not a scorcher, which she appreciated. And the corn tortillas, like soft cornbread, were just perfect with the shellfish. Both tortillas had random brown spots on them but had not been overcooked, both so soft to the touch. I don’t care what you order, pay the extra buck and get them with your meal. Or order three sets.
When it came to communicating with the server, I’ve lived in California long enough to know how to convey exactly what we wanted so I can’t really complain about a language barrier. But if that’s important to you, you’ve been warned.
The place is a work in progress, and if the evolution continues in the same direction as those tortillas, the crowds will come.
