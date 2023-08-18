Hard to believe that it's been five years since I wrote an entire column about the amazing Coconut Joe's casual restaurant, but even more impressive has been the growth of what they offer on the menu.
Since we last wrote about the place where we raved about their fish and chips, that signature marinated citrusy grilled chicken and the tri-tip, the restaurant has added so many things, including grilled and fried shrimp dishes, salmon in salads with a mango/blood orange vinaigrette or in sandwiches, pulled pork, sliders, a shrimp and lobster salad, poblano corn and a shrimp and lobster roll for those of you from back East who are missing that staple.
There's also a long list of "Certified Healthy" dining options as part of that drive to make Bakersfield a Blue Zone (a healthy area of the world). Little by little, I guess.
On our second recent visit, we ordered two of our old favorites, the combination chicken and tri-tip plate with two sides ($15.99) and the two-piece fish and chips ($12.35). To be fair, there are four meat options on those plates now, with deep-pit style beef and Kalua pulled pork as an option, but we had to check out the old favorites. We went with that citrus-marinated, fire grilled chicken ($1 extra for all white meat) and those thin strips of tri-tip that are so juicy they should be enjoyed on their own, not in a burrito.
The meat plate is a classic reliable dish and hard to beat, but you could say the same about the fish, which owner Joe Coughlin perfected over the years, so the batter is not thick and doesn't overwhelm the whitefish, allowing its freshness to be emphasized. Though the new items have their place, these two choices always deliver.
On our first visit, my companion ordered the deep-pit beef burrito ($11.89) with a side of the restaurant's chicken soup, while I chose the coconut rum shrimp ($13.35). That shrimp was a great choice as there were tiny coconut flakes mixed into the very crunchy batter of the five jumbo shrimp, which were so white and so fresh they had the nuttiness you seek in good shrimp. There was a blackberry dipping sauce on the side, though the shoestring fries seemed more pedestrian than we remembered from previous visits.
I think the shrimp are a worthy companion to the fish and wish the menu had a combo plate of both of them. That I'd surely order.
The biggest problem with my companion's burrito is the inclusion of lettuce inside. It completely discombobulated her as a major faux pas, so rare in our Coconut Joe's experiences. There was a lot of rice, some cheese and an appropriate portion of meat, but the lettuce was already wilting as you would expect being in a warm burrito, and she brought up the impossibility of reheating a portion of it later with the greenery inside. Who doesn't order one of these large burritos and think how great a part of it would be with morning coffee the next day? Not a possibility with lettuce.
We then discussed when in our life, if ever, we had made a burrito and put lettuce inside. Tacos, sure, but a burrito? And given our affection for the whole beans that we had with the chicken and tri-tip, we were wishing they'd been subbed in for the lettuce. My advice would be to ask the kitchen to sub the lettuce out to end up with a better product. I wish I had thought of that.
Another positive development in recent years has been the addition of great desserts including chocolate cake, carrot cake, a killer banana nut cake and a double dark brownie ($3-$3.25). These are present as an impulse buy right near the cash register as you order, and that will be a difficult option to resist once you start. That banana nut cake in particular is irresistible.
The atmosphere as we've mentioned in the past is about as stress-reducing as a Jimmy Buffet song, full of laid-back beach vibes and quite transformative. As we were cooled by the fans overhead, we left the 112-degree heat outside quite far behind us.
Coconut Joe's can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
