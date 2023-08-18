Hard to believe that it's been five years since I wrote an entire column about the amazing Coconut Joe's casual restaurant, but even more impressive has been the growth of what they offer on the menu.

Since we last wrote about the place where we raved about their fish and chips, that signature marinated citrusy grilled chicken and the tri-tip, the restaurant has added so many things, including grilled and fried shrimp dishes, salmon in salads with a mango/blood orange vinaigrette or in sandwiches, pulled pork, sliders, a shrimp and lobster salad, poblano corn and a shrimp and lobster roll for those of you from back East who are missing that staple.

