Like many in Bakersfield I’ve purchased that amazing value known as a Costco rotisserie chicken for $5. Like the $1.50 hot dog and soda, it seems designed not for profit but as a way to build foot traffic. It’s hard to resist, but local grocery stores have added similar products, sometimes costing the same, sometimes more expensive. For a busy family, it’s a great quick meal.
Now Cowboy Chicken has invaded from Texas, after opening in Fresno and San Diego, and this place is a game changer — if you can find a parking spot. The chicken here is rotisserie, but it’s made with a wood fire. And it’s superior for that very reason, adding a subtle smokiness that is typical of good barbecue but not in an overpowering sense. That and some amazing side dishes tells me this place is going to round up a lot of Bakersfieldians.
Longtime residents of the city will remember when there were movie theaters at the corner of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway, the Stockdale Six theaters, and parking there wasn’t a problem until the landowner decided to build the very building Cowboy Chicken is located in, gobbling up lots of spaces. Now the shopping center is teeming with restaurants such as Little Caesars Pizza, Love Sushi, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Togo’s Sandwiches, Flame Broiler and Rancho Grande, not to mention Fosters Donuts, Baskin-Robbins and a bubble tea place. Many of these are quite popular. We waited for someone driving away with to-go pizzas, but even though Cowboy Chicken was not packed, the parking lot will be an issue, just like it is at Trader Joe’s.
Let’s get to the good news. On our first visit, I ordered a white meat quarter chicken plate with two sides ($8.39) and my companion got a two enchiladas plate with two sides ($8.39). Sides we sampled were all impressive: The tomato cucumber salad was a mix of those chopped vegetables with purple onions and parsley. Vegetables as they should be. My companion loved her fresh green beans and ranchero beans that were very smoky and had a garnish of chopped tomatoes and onions on top. The real star, of course, is the twice-baked potaters, a trademarked name for what amounts to cheesy, buttery coarsely mashed potatoes. It appeared there are hash browns mixed in with the baked/mashed potatoes. I will be psychologically unable to visit this place without ordering those. Try them and you will understand.
The chicken as mentioned was smoky, but it was also not dried out in the least. It was chopped and used in my companion’s enchiladas, which had a watery tomatillo sour cream sauce that we weren’t quite sure of after first taste, second taste and third taste. This must be something Texas-like that we just don’t understand. The menu says the restaurant uses hormone-free chickens, so the whole chickens can be on the smaller side, but that’s the price of going natural I guess.
We capped the meal off with a “Texas-sized” bowl of peach cobbler ($4.89, made in house, also available with apples) that was buttery, warm and crunchy, my only regret being that I didn’t slap the optional scoop of ice cream on the top (99 cents extra). On our second visit we went for the chocolate chip cookie ($1.59), the chunky chips still warm and the butter a pronounced presence. A tough call again.
There’s a lot more worth trying on the menu including family packs, crispy drumsticks plate (six for $7.99), sandwiches and salads. If you want to go the Costco route, you can get a whole chicken for $9.29.
On our second visit I ordered the Laredo sandwich ($8.59) and my companion chose the Monterey salad. The sandwich featured chicken breast, a “chicken cracklin’” (crunchy skin), melted cheese, house-made guacamole, chipotle mayo and tomato on a toasted bun. My companion’s salad also had the chopped chicken with avocado, grape tomatoes, tossed greens, Monterey jack cheese turned into crispy discs to serve as croutons and more chicken cracklins. All with a chili lime dressing, which my companion loved even though she thought it foolish for the kitchen to put it on the greens instead of on the side. The cracklins are crumbled like bacon and have a similar impact on both the sandwich and the salad. My companion noted that a lot of thought was put into the design and construction of both the salad and sandwich.
The interior of what was last a Starbucks coffee has been extensively remodeled, and it’s a comfortable fast food place with the rotisserie chicken operation drawing the eye and the wood stacked near the window to reinforce the point that this isn’t just your average chicken place. The wall around the three Plexiglas windows where you can see the chicken turning has a stainless steel/brick façade. It’s clean, functional and quite appropriate for the food prices. I talked to an employee asking them if gas is used, and he said only in the morning to get the wood going. I was impressed that the crew could keep the temperature constant. I was also glad that they had six containers holding three different flavors of fresh brewed tea, as iced tea is a perfect beverage with this food. A placard on the table promoted watermelon tea but I didn’t see that there.
There’s a picture near the cash register of the chain’s founder, textile salesman Phil Sanders, who started cooking chicken as a backyard hobby with his wife, Jeannette, before opening his first restaurant in Dallas. “Food as honest as a handshake” is their motto.
The crew scrambles. We ordered at the counter, paid, got a number and the whole order was there within 10 minutes.
Cowboy Chicken can be recommended as a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears here on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com.
