PETE TITTL: Cataldo's a classic for a reason

Usually when people talk about the best pizza in town, many reflexively answer with Frugatti's or an old favorite like Rusty's. Certainly, under consideration for the crown should be Cataldo's, especially the original restaurant on Roberts Lane in Oildale.

Here's where it all started back in 2007, and I recall from the first visit being so impressed by the dough that they used to brush with olive oil on the edges to get a nice brown color and crisp texture. A crust you want to eat. The mission statement on its webpage brags that they don't use "dough sheeters or presses. Nor do we use conveyor belt ovens. We use brick ovens. Our dough is made fresh daily and we use only premium ingredients."

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

