PETE TITTL: Cataldo's a classic for a reason

Usually when people talk about the best pizza in town, many reflexively answer with Frugatti's or an old favorite like Rusty's. Certainly, under consideration for the crown should be Cataldo's, especially the original restaurant on Roberts Lane in Oildale.
Here's where it all started back in 2007, and I recall from the first visit being so impressed by the dough that they used to brush with olive oil on the edges to get a nice brown color and crisp texture. A crust you want to eat. The mission statement on its webpage brags that they don't use "dough sheeters or presses. Nor do we use conveyor belt ovens. We use brick ovens. Our dough is made fresh daily and we use only premium ingredients."
Over the years, Cataldo's expanded around town like Rusty's, with a location on New Stine that was converted to a pizza restaurant of another name but last April returned to the Cataldo's fold, and they're currently operating at the old Plumberry's on Stockdale Highway.
The brick oven is a big part of the appeal. Frugatti's has long used one, and it's a vital key to creating the perfect pizza crust. (Even for our home creations, we have a pizza stone to try to replicate the power of a hot rock.) And when the kids were younger, we used to take them to Cataldo's with friends and order the massive 28-inch pizza just to impress them. Who makes pizzas that big?
The Oildale restaurant is pretty humble, with two small dining rooms and a counter you see from the front door where you order. To the right is a small dining room with two TVs turned to, on the weekday night of our visit, Fox News where Tucker Carlson interviewed Mike Tyson. Why? I'm not sure. The small dining room to the left had no TVs, just video games, including a "Sopranos" pinball game. I had no idea that even existed till I saw it.
On the night we visited, most customers were getting to-go and delivery orders, so there was plenty of privacy. The dining area has brick walls, tables with green-and-white vinyl covers and green leatherette booth seats. Some might see it as dated, I thought it was as comfortable as an old pair of shoes.
The menu is not limited to pizza; there are salads, pastas, sandwiches and appetizers. We ordered a small garden salad ($4.99), a meatball sandwich ($8.99) and one of the specialty pizzas, the Brooklyn ($14.72).
The pizza was as good as it ever was, with a perfect crust that had a nice brown crunchiness on the bottom, the soft and airy interior like a good loaf of freshly made bread and those brown crunchy edges that just beg to be consumed.
The other thing worth mentioning about Cataldo's is that they don't skimp on the toppings. This particular pizza had Italian sausage chunks, curled-up pepperoni slices, hamburger bits, some bacon and linguica sausage discs. My companion thought a chain would call it a "meat lovers" and she's right, but Cataldo's would never do such a thing. Everything was stacked thick on top, even the cheese.
My companion was impressed by both the size and the ingredients in the salad bowl, with good greens, strings of red onions as a crown, black olives and banana peppers.
The meatball sandwich is a must-order if you like those, as they use a Pyrenees bakery French roll that's been nicely toasted and three meatballs, just slightly smaller than baseballs, that have to be made in house, so soft and tasty are they, with melted mozzarella on top.
We seldom veer away from the specialty pizza menu here because there are so many other good choices, such as the Queens (grilled chicken breast, mushroom and a decent garlic white sauce), the chile verde (lots of friends swear by this one) and the New York City (sausage, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes and a pesto sauce).
The fried chicken, wings and pastas are OK, but ordering those just makes you regret not going for the good stuff I just listed. The chicken penne Parmesan ($14.99) would be worth it if you're in the mood for that, but I didn't see it on the menu anymore. The Philly cheesesteak sandwich ($8.99) is also worth mentioning as they use garlic butter to fry the steak with onions, peppers and mushrooms.
Service was fine, though the place was minimally staffed, and we truly had little contact after ordering. Typical pizza parlor treatment really.
Cataldo's is an old favorite, that's for sure, and worth a visit.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.