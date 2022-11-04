 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Brimstone still a good night out

Editor's note: Brimstone changes its menu seasonally. Some of the dishes mentioned in the review are not currently available.

We have lost many restaurants since the pandemic started, but one of those most sorely missed is the Belvedere Room at the Padre Hotel.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget