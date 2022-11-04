PETE TITTL: Brimstone still a good night out

Editor's note: Brimstone changes its menu seasonally. Some of the dishes mentioned in the review are not currently available.
We have lost many restaurants since the pandemic started, but one of those most sorely missed is the Belvedere Room at the Padre Hotel.
I've gotten emails about this one. It had an air of elegance and grace that is rare in our city, which made it a great special occasion restaurant downtown. When we visited recently, though, the room was being used for storage, with an employee on a break sitting in one of the few chairs left texting on his phone. The curtain is drawn to hide the desolate scene, but you can move it back with your hands if you wish to see the carnage.
There is some good news here. The same innovative kitchen that was providing the solid food for the Belvedere Room cooks for Brimstone, the restaurant in the bar, and it is worth visiting. We last wrote about the place in this column two years ago, right when the crackdown on indoor dining was beginning.
Now that we're past all that, Brimstone is hopping pretty much every day, so I recommend getting reservations or visiting early (they have a decent happy hour every day from 3 to 6 p.m. so you can get a discount on drinks: $6 draft beers, $3 off wine by the glass).
The menu has a lot of shared plates, which we have enjoyed in the past, such as the pork belly mac and cheese ($16), the duck confit nachos ($18, and the creation sounds like food critic bait) and the cheese and charcuterie platter ($28).
A standout among the "handhelds" is the Kern hot chicken sandwich ($16) made with house-smoked pimento cheese. I will someday try the Cap'n Crunch fried chicken served with a smoked cheddar cornbread ($24). The lamb shank with polenta and grilled broccolini ($36) is also worth recommending.
On this visit, I ordered the sausage pizzetta ($16) while my companion selected the pesto pasta primavera ($24) from the dinner portion of the menu. Desserts are always fun here, so we had to get the doughnut bread pudding ($10).
As in past visits, everything was awesome, though my companion was quibbling with the crust on my pizza, finding that it lacked charm. I disagreed. They use house-made sausage, crumbled in spots all over, two cheeses — mozzarella and ricotta — basil and red pepper strips with a tomato sauce. This seems like a special value at $16 as it had to be nearly 10 inches in diameter.
My companion's pasta was another one of those inspired vegetarian choices that convinces you a plant-based diet can be quite savory, with a lentil penne (a winner right there), two colors of heirloom tomatoes, baby squash, a light creamy pesto sauce, pine nuts and arugula. It's only offered after 5 p.m. but it's a great close to the day.
The doughnut bread pudding sounds like something only Homer Simpson could love, but even my skeptical companion, who when I ordered it said, "That's for you," was wowed by it, the key I think being the orange rum anglaise that added unexpected grace notes.
I think bread pudding was originally created by a resourceful chef trying to make good use of leftovers, and the cake doughnuts used for this would even be worth eating as day-olds.
Service was fine though as we mentioned the place was packed and it took a long time to get that dessert. Our server Lauralavon tried to offer us extra glasses of wine to make amends for the delay, but by then we were, as usual, wary of DUI checkpoints and cutting ourselves off at one.
Brimstone can be recommended for a fine dining experience.