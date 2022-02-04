PETE TITTL: Bread & Honey is new (avocado) toast of the town

Sugar Twist is one of those locally owned success stories in the bakery/breakfast/sandwich market, with two locations now thriving in northwest Bakersfield.
Now the southwest gets a similar operation with the new Bread & Honey at the corner of Panama Lane and Ashe Road. That means the most beautiful cakes in the world are available along with all sorts of sweet and savory bakery treats, some amazing loaves of breads, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and omelets.
The place looks classy, like something you’d see anywhere in Santa Monica, but there are only four tables inside with seating for 16, so I suspect they anticipate a lot of to-go business, which we did on one visit. There’s a lot of white in the interior — tables, the rectangular ceramic plates they present the food on, the walls, the light gray tiles on the floor.
The cakes, if you wish to buy one, are packaged in these magnificent clear plastic boxes tied with a bow that reads “Honey & Bread” instead of the restaurant’s name. Tripped me up.
On our first visit, we had a weekend brunch with my companion ordering the avocado toast ($13) and I selected the Montreal omelet ($12). What impressed me was the intelligence with which everything seemed to be composed.
Let’s talk about that avocado toast first. The thin slices of sourdough bread were not really toasted crisp, but my companion did note a smoky flavor to the bread. She also marveled at the simplicity of what she was presented: avocado slices, a balsamic reduction, lemon zest, shaved radish, tomato and micro greens. She noted it was not salted but that it didn’t need it with the balsamic presence. Overall, it seemed rudimentary, but the combination of flavors and textures was great.
You could say the same about my omelet, which had three different colored sauteed peppers (green, red, yellow), sauteed purple onions and fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, and finely minced beef, with just a bit of pepper jack cheese. The egg casing was grilled brown in spots, and the balance of ingredients was perfect — not too much meat or cheese, so the contribution from the veggies was not lost.
On another visit, we sampled the western burrito ($10.50), which the menu said was made with “house butter flour tortillas,” which is a soft and not excessively buttery product. (It amazes me that you can find supposedly “buttery” tortillas at Vons but the ingredients list margarine, not butter.) It was stuffed with pepper jack, bacon, eggs and a lot of soft, lightly grilled “western potatoes." Not as impressive as that omelet or avocado toast, but a step above the average breakfast burrito.
We’ve sampled a lot of the treats — over various visits — and the star has to be the brownies with cherries ($3.50), a treat I enjoyed a lot back in Wisconsin and Michigan but rarely find out west. Perfect if you love those chocolate-covered cherries; there was a big half cherry in one of the quarters of the dense, rich brownie.
I didn’t care for the blueberry cheese Danish ($3.50) — too doughy, not enough fruit and milk products — but the cake doughnuts look exceptional, there are a lot of Mexican pastries (such as niño envuelto), and New York cheesecake that’s available by the slice as well as cupcakes and muffins. What I appreciate about the muffins is that they’re not excessively oily.
On the bread front, we can definitely recommend the sourdough ($7.95), which has a particularly appealing tanginess. They also have artisan baguettes, nine-grain whole wheat and rosemary bread, all sliced if you prefer that. In the future we will sample some of the soups — they had chicken pot pie in bread bowl and meatball available on our first visit.
Although only opened late last year, Bread & Honey has been building a steady clientele. If it follows in the path of Sugar Twist, we’ll know we have another decent option for casual breakfasts made with baked-on-the-premises products.