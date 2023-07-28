When you get a new restaurant moving into the location of a former dining establishment, sometimes there is only a minimal change in the ambiance. I get it. The restaurant business is risky, it requires a big investment to remodel, and sometimes it's best to see if the public loves the food first.

Brazas Cocina Latinoamericana, which went into the old Hooters location on Rosedale Highway, didn't take that road at all. They transformed the space, which is truly appropriate as this is a transformative new restaurant that really doesn't have a peer in our city.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.