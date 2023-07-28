When you get a new restaurant moving into the location of a former dining establishment, sometimes there is only a minimal change in the ambiance. I get it. The restaurant business is risky, it requires a big investment to remodel, and sometimes it's best to see if the public loves the food first.
Brazas Cocina Latinoamericana, which went into the old Hooters location on Rosedale Highway, didn't take that road at all. They transformed the space, which is truly appropriate as this is a transformative new restaurant that really doesn't have a peer in our city.
I had been to the location when it was Hooters a few times, but I struggle to remember what it looked like. Probably as distinctive as your average Chili's. Walk in now and it will take your breath away. Yes, it's dark, but above the bar is a projector TV showing not sports but bliss-inducing drone photos of mountains, rivers and ocean.
Smooth jazz plays in the background, and diners are greeted by a beautiful, very high stacked stone wall opposite the entrance as they come in. There are trees coming out of the walls with lights on them. There are regular tables and tables with lower booth-style seating along one wall. I swear, visiting has to knock your blood pressure down 20 points easily.
I think the menu and wine list both fit the impressive first impression created by the ambiance. The white and red wine lists offer a variety of options by the glass or bottle covering all price ranges, geographic locations and quality. In addition, there's a specialty cocktail list that offers alluring options.
The menu has a nice list of appetizers if you want to eat light and interesting side dishes that include roasted baby potatoes with herbs ($10). There are only two pastas but an extensive seafood selection that includes ceviche, octopus, salmon and two versions of sea bass, as well as a list of steaks that includes a $120 tomahawk for those who love a protein challenge.
I ordered the sea bass with an almond crust ($38) while my companion selected the pasta plumilla ($26). We had our heart set on the walnut tart dessert with strawberry ice cream ($11) that a friend had described as fantastic, but our waitress Karen explained they were out that night.
My sea bass was presented on a bed of saffron risotto, and that started a debate at the table. My companion thinks saffron does nothing for her, offering soapy and bitter notes. I think it's got a sweet hay taste, and I wonder if the substance is like cilantro, which some people just cannot find appealing on their taste buds.
This entrée was perfect in design and execution, with the appropriately moist, yellow risotto blending perfectly with the nutty, fresh seafood that was so impressive. My companion vowed to eat more sea bass in the future. There was a balsamic reduction drizzled over it and the pickled onion strands on top, with a yellow flower nestled in them, made for a food magazine worthy presentation.
My companion's entrée featured a bowl of penne pasta with a "Latin-influenced" tomato sauce that she described as smoky and slightly spicy, with many strips of fire-grilled skinless chicken breast. Her assessment seemed to fit. The menu assured us there would be gouda cheese melted on it, and there were a few strands in the center under a dash of chopped cilantro. She did not come close to finishing this very generous portion.
There is so much more we will explore on future visits, including a hamburger made with 60 percent beef and 40 percent chorizo ($19), a lamb rack with a Dijon mustard marinade ($38) and a bacon-wrapped chicken breast stuffed with manchego cheese and mushrooms ($28). In addition, we saw a roast cob of corn ($8) at a nearby table that looked amazing.
Everything was impressive. We have already added it to our list of best new restaurants for 2023. Brazas Cocina Latinoamericana can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
