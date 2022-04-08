PETE TITTL: Blast from the past at Andre's Drive-In

When it comes to Bakersfield restaurant institutions, many think of places like Mama Tosca's, Mexicali, Bill Lee's and Red Pepper.
But some think of Andre's Drive-In, which for older, longtime Bakersfield residents may have been their first restaurant. Yes, over the years, the ownership has changed, but whether it's the French burger, the big big burrito, the pastrami sandwich or the fried pies, they've worked to keep the food the same.
Even though, of course, food trends have made, say, our preferences for what a hamburger is completely different. Your memories of what Andre's offers may have been altered along the way. Gourmet it isn't, but I understand the affection I saw in recent social media posts from friends who visited to get their Andre's fix.
We visited with neighbors Lawrence and Penny, and Lawrence was most distressed by the fact that the list of pies no longer includes the coconut cream version that was his favorite. We bought an apple ($2.99) from a list that includes boysenberry, cherry, peach and chocolate. While we are surprised they make these small fried pies in house, he noted they used to be square shaped and now have an elongated thick banana shape. What we sampled was not warm, but it was appealingly imperfect, definitely homemade and had a light glaze on it. It inspired discussion of the old, hot fried pies McDonald's used to offer before the health police convinced them to go on the baked road.
We sampled a variety of items, the French burger ($8.49), a pastrami combo ($11.99), a pulled pork sandwich ($4.99), a bean burrito ($1.75), a red chili burrito ($1.75), onion rings ($1.99) and a butterscotch shake ($4.20).
The star of all that, surprisingly, was the humble red chili burrito, deep fried, quite perky with the chili mixed into what appeared to be a refried bean mixture. In fact, we were all looking at the interior contents closely trying to detect if they'd mixed some finely ground beef into the mix. It didn't need it, and the crispy tortilla made it a must-order even if it didn't have its own painted sign in the window touting it the way they do the French burger, the pies and the pastrami.
All the sandwiches had buns that had been toasted and seemed baker-fresh, which was a plus. The famous French burger takes two thin patties placed side by side on a long French roll, piling on tomato slices and lots of shredded iceberg lettuce. Tasting it, it seems like the same thing I had when I moved to Bako in 1980, though certainly the thin patty of non-fresh ground beef seems anachronistic.
The pastrami, sadly, had been on the grill too long and was rubbery and dried out. Like an accident victim, really. The pork was OK, not particularly smoky, but then again this isn't Salty's, so expecting much better isn't wise. The fries with Lawrence's pastrami sandwich were the thick crinkle-cut variety and were perfectly crispy and soft inside.
There were exactly four onion rings in the bag, and they seemed prefab, not that thrilling. The butterscotch shake was puzzling as there wasn't a lot of butterscotch flavor in the middle, and on further investigation I found way too much of the golden flavoring syrup adhering to the sides of the cup. Yikes.
We did not get a chance to sample on this visit the big big burrito ($4.19), which is a thick beast that is perfect when your wallet is too thin to support some of the other items, particularly the ridiculously unusual pastrami chili cheese fries ($8.65), though I'd recommend asking the kitchen to go light on warming up the pastrami strips.
The burrito is like a refried bean chimichanga, like the other burrito we tried, very crispy and not greasy. Seems like they used to be bigger, but it could be a memory trick.
That interesting sign out front is still there, the shade for our notorious summer heat was also present but rolled up because we visited in March when the temperatures were darn near perfect. There is seating at picnic tables and a long-curved seating area for families.
What I liked was a big copy of a Bakersfield Life magazine article from 2013 telling you the story of the family-owned restaurant, which was once on Niles Street, started by Cyrille Andre, a former sheepherder with six children, three of whom (Joe, Mary and John) opened Andre's Dairy Bar inside the Food City Market on Chester and 18th in 1946.
They got advice from the famous McDonald brothers and opened the surviving Brundage Lane location in 1957, which was a big part of the popular cruising scene of that era. The Niles location was sold in 1985 and the family gave up the surviving restaurant in 1993.
Yet it's still there, if only to revive memories on our taste buds of years long ago. It isn't pretty, and it isn't gourmet, but as you can see above, there are some interesting things worth recommending.