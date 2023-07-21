There is a real downside to social media use in the restaurant business. Sometimes you can use it to visually promote specials that I'm sure lure in the impulse buyers but when you see that at a lunch-only place and you're too busy to get there that day you've got FOMO (fear of missing out) that is particularly painful.

Such is the situation with The Barnyard at Match Point Grill, located at the Bakersfield Racquet Club downtown. They have an active Facebook page and I have seen some of the most appetizing pictures in recent months, but the place is open only on weekdays for three-and-a-half hours each day.

