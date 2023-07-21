There is a real downside to social media use in the restaurant business. Sometimes you can use it to visually promote specials that I'm sure lure in the impulse buyers but when you see that at a lunch-only place and you're too busy to get there that day you've got FOMO (fear of missing out) that is particularly painful.
Such is the situation with The Barnyard at Match Point Grill, located at the Bakersfield Racquet Club downtown. They have an active Facebook page and I have seen some of the most appetizing pictures in recent months, but the place is open only on weekdays for three-and-a-half hours each day.
It's the sister restaurant of Angry Barnyard BBQ on 18th Street, so you can understand the limited hours, and a lot of operators have tried to keep that place at the tennis club going over the years so who am I to be critical?
What we missed out on included a crispy chicken sandwich with bacon, barbecue sauce, coleslaw, crispy onion straws, provolone and cheddar cheeses. That should stir your appetite. Asada fries with sliced avocado, churro doughnuts, peach cobbler, a meatloaf sandwich that looked amazing, a smoked pork taco salad, muffaletta sandwiches on rosemary focaccia — you get the idea. The pictures made me salivate.
None of that was available when we finally visited. We ordered off the regular menu, which includes salads, sandwiches and burgers.
Despite the specials FOMO, the place has a lot to recommend it. We visited on one of those pleasant June afternoons we were blessed to get this year, sitting at a table outside with fit people of all ages, some after playing on the courts, some just there to socialize. I got healthier just being near them.
My companion that day was my tennis playing buddy Jim who had to be careful what he ordered to keep his heart going in the right direction. Thus, he ordered the buffalo chicken sandwich ($14.50), and I selected the grilled brisket pimento sandwich ($14).
As long as I live, I will never understand pimento cheese, but I knew the brisket at Angry Barnyard was right up there with Salty's and PorkChop & Bubba's, so I had to get it, especially because it was in a grilled sandwich. Now I know pimento cheese is a Southern specialty where they mix cheese, mayo and pimentos. Pimentos are those non-spicy red things usually stuffed in olives. When I consume them, my question is why am I eating this. Pepper jack cheese, on the other hand, should have earned its creator a Nobel Peace prize, so perfect a creation is that. In fact, when I visited Costco recently, I spotted a pepper jack cheese macaroni and cheese in the prepared foods section. You know I'll be sampling that soon.
The beef in my sandwich was worthy of better cheese, so I took half home, scraped off the pimento cheese, stuck some pepper jack in there and reheated it. It was as good as I thought it would be. Pimento cheese I guess is doomed to be like sweet tea, one of those Southern creations I just don't appreciate.
I had no such reservations about Jim's chicken sandwich, which was made with a skinless, deep-fried chicken breast, a respectable Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing. The ranch dressing belongs on the side if you don't want a drippy mess, but I do realize that a significant portion of the local population is as addicted to ranch dressing as I am to pepper jack cheese. Let's both of us vow to look the other way on this issue.
I must mention that Jim was smart enough to order the sweet potato waffle fries, which have a light batter on them and are quite amazing. The regular fries are undistinctive. Get what he ordered every time.
Now that the warmer weather has hit just know that there is a small indoor dining room if it's too toasty to sit outdoors. They do ask that you order and pay at the cash register, and they'll bring it out to you.
My best advice is to check out the restaurant's Facebook page and move heaven and earth to get there on those days when the kitchen is being ambitious.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.